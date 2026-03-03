ISOPADEC MD, Onyedebelu Emerges New APC Chairman, Imo State Chapter

Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, Mr Austin Onyedebelu has been elected new chairman of the Imo State Chapter of the APC.
Under consensus arrangements by the state party, Onyedebelu from Oru East who was last year appointed ISOPADEC MD succeeds the Hon Sir Macdonald Kelechi Ebere.
Also elected is Onyeka Ibezim as Secretary of the party.
Governor Hope Uzodimma and other stakeholders of the party witnessed the arrangement held on Tuesday at the Heroes Square event centre on Concorde Road, New Owerri
Trumpeta will bring further details in due course
