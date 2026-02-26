Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Release Nnamdi Kalu Now, Opinion Leaders Tell FG

Following discourse in several quarters on the issue of jailed Pro Biafran leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, major stakeholders and eminent leaders from the South East of Nigeria have called for his immediate arrest.

It would be recalled that at a recent national program, a traditional ruler from Enugu State told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the need to release Nnamdi Kalu.

Even as the dust raised by the call by the Enugu monarch is yet to subside, eminent leaders from Igboland have joined the call.

One of the persons is one of the prominent statesman, Chief Tony Eke.

Reflecting on the frightening state of insecurity in the country with regards to Igboland, Chief Eke requested for a presidential pardon to the jailed Kanu to enable peace reign.

According to him, “due to the spate of violence perpetuated by the pro Biafra activists and ESN operatives in Igboland heightened by the detention and later conviction of Nnamdi Kalu, there is a need to release him for peace to reign.

“There is no peace in Igboland. What we have are violence associated with kidnapping and armed robbery to the extent our people are fleeing outside the country for safety reasons.

“These matters have persisted and there is need for a stop. The only solution is for the release of Nnamdi Kalu”

Speaking further, Chief Eke said that in the spirit of Lent and Ramadan for Christians and Muslims, Nnamdi Kalu deserves a pardon to enable peace return to the country.

He added that the release of Nnamdi Kalu is the needed panecea required to return tranquility in the society.

