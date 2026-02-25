Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

OBOWO IS ENTIRELY APC AND 3R COMPLIANT SAYS DEACON CHIKE OKAFOR

AS OPIAH INAUGURATES OBOWO RENEWED HOPE AMBASSADORS

The three term Member of the Federal House of Representatives,Abuja, representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency of Imo State,Rt Hon Deacon Chike John Okafor PhD,has described Obowo local Government Area as entirely APC Compliant right from the inception of the ruling party’s first electioneering outing since 2015.According to him, Obowo became APC from the foundation of the party and has won every election conducted in Nigeria that held in Obowo local government Area.He also revealed that Obowo has been strongly rooted in the 3R Shared Prosperity mantra of Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodimma since the Governor assumed office in 2020 and assured that they will continue to deliver as massively as has been done in previous elections.

The declaration was made penultimate Friday at Otoko,Obowo Council Headquarters by the ertswhile top Bank Executive turned Federal lawmaker,Rt Hon Deacon Chike Okafor during the inauguration of Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Obowo local Government Area.

Speaking further, Deacon Chike who welcomed the State leadership team of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors led by the former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, former Member of the House of Representatives and former Minister of State for Education,Rt Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah informed his audience that Obowo was intact and already structured for continuous landslide victory of the ruling APC and that they should not bother to come back for campaign during the electioneering season since victory of the party is already guaranteed.

According to the federal lawmaker, Obowo scored 17,901 votes during the reelection bid of Governor Uzodimma November 11, 2023 off season governorship election and was able to attain a remarkable and impressive position at the top of the Imo State result chart.He added that during the recently concluded E-registration of APC membership, the Council Area was leading and only allowed the Governor’s home Council Area ,Oru East to come first,while Obowo follows closely with the second position with 48,461 registered members,a feat he attributed to extraordinary unity of purpose of top political leaders of Obowo extraction who according to him are now solidly galvanised and United under the banner of 3R Shared Prosperity and APC devoid of the encumbrances of previous political affiliations or alliances.

Rt Hon Chike observed that if Obowo could maintain such an remarkable level of support and loyalty to the ruling APC and the performing Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma when their major economic road that connects them with other parts of the state and beyond was in a sorry state,the implication is that with what the Governor has done with the road through Craneburg Construction Company, subsequent elections will be mere walk over as every Obowo person will see it as pay back time and use it to show appreciation for such impactful road infrastructural transformation.He described the Imo State Governor as a great leader whose purposeful and impactful leadership has made things easier for the reelection of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and charged the Obowo Renewed Hope Ambassadors to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Earlier in his remarks, the Imo State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors,Rt Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah congratulated the newly appointed Ward Coordinators of the political support Group which he described as an advocacy group that has taken it upon itself to spread the good news of President Tinubu’s reforms that have positively repositioned the economy of the country ahead of time.He gave instances with the courage of removing petroleum subsidy , providing University students with loan facility,ending of foreign exchange racketeering and other drastic and transparent measures so far initiated to revamp the ailing economy.

Other speakers which included the former Secretary to Imo State government,Chief Chris Okewulonu,Hon Prince Chidi Nwoke,Hon Chief Ifeanyichukwu Onwuenyiagba, Hon Ifeanyi Onwunali,Chief Alex Mbakwe ,Chief Longers Anyanwu and host of others reaffirmed their collective decision to sustain the tempo of APC landslide victory in their area and commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his excellent performance and enviable track records in governance and infrastructural development.

Highpoint of the event was the inauguration of the Obowo Chapter of Renewed Hope Ambassadors and observing of a minute silence in honour of the Obowo sage and first Executive Governor of Imo State,late Chief Sam Mbakwe.

