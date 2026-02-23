Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Aftermath of Imo APC Ward, LGA Congressees

Forces Rise To Challenge Uzodimma’s Supremacy Ahead 2027 Elections.

By Peter Uzoma

Signs that the 2027 elections will wear a new look in Imo State are becoming clearer following developments from the Congresses of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State

Trumpeta recalls that ward and LGA Congresses were held last week where officials of the party emerged.

But in Imo State, it became interesting as the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma who had been witnessing a free ride in the state under APC witnessed some challenges which attempted to rival his dominance.

Since he picked the party’s ticket for the 2019 election and was declared a winner by the Supreme Court as elected governor, Uzodimma had not only been in charge of the party structure but also dictated the pace of proceedings in the ruling party.

However, things appear to be changing with some arrow heads of the party in the state attempting to snatch the party structure from the governor.

Trumpeta gathered that before the Congresses of the party last week, a former Senator and governor with their allies were said to have made efforts to hijack the process from Uzodimma and his group.

How the suspected Uzodimma group managed to get nomination forms for the ward Congresses different from the official ones sent signals of plot to hijack the process.

Dependable sources informed Trumpeta that apparently aware of no chance to gain relevance in the coming dispensation, the former Senator, said to be influential and backed with a formidable support group and financial muscle started seeking means to corner the process.

Alarmed by these plans which another former governor of the party (names withheld) is said to be part of, Uzodimma and cohorts turned round to devise a means and torpedoed the challenging forces.

Trumpeta has it on good authority that the efforts of the opposing group remain futile as Uzodimma is said to be coasting home with victory with his people in charge.

