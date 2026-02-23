Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Ezeship Crisis:

Forum of Obazu Village Presidents Supports Removal of Traditional Ruler,Agunwa

*Says his Absence causing trouble in the Community

The Crisis rocking the Traditional Stool of Obazu Mbieri Autonomous Community, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State has taken a new dimension as the Village Presidents have Joined the call for the removal and replacement of His Royal Higness,Eze Francis Agunwa.

This followed a meeting and a Comminique released by the Village Presidents under the umbrella of Forum of Obazu Village Presidents,Obazu Town Union,Obazu Mbieri Autonomous Community.

The Communique which said the Village Presidents are in support of earlier Newspaper publications which called for the replacement of Eze Agunwa because he has health challenges and lives in London, was signed by Seven Village Presidents that make up Obazu Mbieri Autonomous Community.

They signatories are Hon Obinna Abaekwunwe(Umueze Village),Mr Emeka Ibeawuchi(Umuchoke Village),Rev Maduakolam Ejiogu(Umunkwo Village) Sir Kelechi Madujibeya(Umuchimanwiri Village) Mr Nnayereugo Ahamefula(Obulubi Village) Dr Henry Asuzu(Amaogwugwu Village) and Mr Kingsley Emeka Arimanwa(Umuneke Village).

The Presidents insist it is well and proper for the Community to ask for Imo State Government’s intervention to replace Eze Agunwa,not that the Community hates him, but for the fact that his constant absence from his Throne and domain is causing big vacuum and trouble as those he delegated his powers are running the Community into Crisis.

“Our position is informed by deep concern for peace, unity, progress and stability of Obazu Autonomous Community” the Presidents of Obazu Village maintained.

About The Author