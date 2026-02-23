Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Oguta APC Congress Affirms Unity as Ugboma Secures Fresh Mandate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Congress in Oguta Local Government Area was successfully conducted on Saturday, 21st February 2026, at the council headquarters, culminating in the re-election of Hon. Chuks Ugboma as LGA Chairman. The exercise, which drew party faithful from across the wards, was described as peaceful, orderly, and transparent. It was supervised by the Congress Committee from Abuja, alongside officials of the Imo State Working Committee and designated LGA electoral officers who monitored the entire process to ensure compliance with party guidelines.

Prior to the congress, leaders and critical stakeholders of the party in Oguta LGA had convened a strategic meeting on 18th February 2026, where they resolved that the existing local government executives should be returned on a consensus basis. The decision, according to party sources, was informed by the turbulent period of insecurity that engulfed the state in recent years. During that challenging time, several party executives reportedly endured attacks, severe losses, and in some tragic cases, loss of lives while sustaining the party’s structure at the grassroots level. The consensus arrangement was therefore seen as a mark of appreciation for their resilience and sacrifices.

Despite the earlier agreement, the consensus proposal did not receive unanimous endorsement. A faction within the party maintained that democratic principles demanded a voting process, especially for the chairmanship position. In adherence to internal democracy and to give every interested member a fair opportunity, the party leadership permitted an election to be conducted, thereby reinforcing its commitment to transparency and inclusiveness.

The chairmanship contest was consequently subjected to a formal electoral process under the watchful eyes of the accredited party officials. Observers noted that the atmosphere remained calm throughout the accreditation and voting phases, with party members demonstrating maturity and discipline. The Congress Committee from Abuja, officials of the Imo State Working Committee, and the LGA electoral officers certified the process as smooth and credible.

At the conclusion of voting and collation, Hon. Chuks Ugboma emerged victorious with what party officials described as a landslide margin, earning him a renewed mandate as Chairman. His victory effectively completed the harmonised executive list earlier proposed by stakeholders, signaling overwhelming support from party members. The outcome, many believe, has further consolidated unity within the Oguta APC and positioned the party for greater cohesion and grassroots mobilization ahead of future political engagements.

