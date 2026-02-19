Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Uzodimma is a compassionate visionary leader says Prof Matthews-Njoku

……. Calls for sustained unity among Owerri political leaders ahead of 2027

Following the accolades that have thrilled the 50th anniversary celebration for the creation of Imo State and the prestigious recognition awards given to some illustrious sons and daughters of the State, for their immense sacrifices and contributions in the growth, development and transformation of the State by Governor Hope Uzodimma, Prof. Edna Matthews- Njoku has described the Governor as a compassionate visionary leader.

Matthews-Njok who is a political amazon said this on Tuesday during an interaction with media executives at her husband’s ancestral compound, Iho Dimeze in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State.

She applauded the Governor for his Shared Prosperity administrative mantra’s commitments in Skilling Up Imo State through digital empowerment of the youths and critical sectors, lightening up Imo both the metropolis and rural communities, massive roads network in the 3 senatorial zones of the State, especially express and some internal roads.

The eminent Professor of Federal University of Technology, Owerri and one time Deputy Chief of Staff in Imo State and also commissioner in four different parastatals in imo state further commended the Governor for instituting Orashi Power and Gas Plants that aim at offering uninterrupted power supply to Imolites and her environ soon; as well as the dredging of Oguta lake for seaport purposes.

According to her, “Governor Hope Uzodimma’s legacy projects and programmes is likened to the Igbo adage that says ihe agba na aka anaghi eji enyo ele ya”.

She pointed out that It’s an obvious truth that even Uzodimma’s perceived detractors can not deny the fact that his 3R administration and Shared Prosperity administrative mantra is highly impactful and purposeful in all socioeconomic sectors.

“He has given Imo State a facelift in terms of peace and stability, arrested insecurities, developed massive infrastructures, tremendously improved the health sector through National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS,and still doing more.

“Above all, he has revolutionarily transformed the State Primary Health Centres and activities, thus pregnant women can easily access quality health care delivery without paying a dime, what a compassion ? According to statistical data, Infant mortality in Imo State has since his administration have drastically reduced.

The ultra modern fly over around Assumpta Avenue, Owerri have decongested traffic,one major milestone of his administration is in the area of internal, rural and external (express) roads revolution across the three senatorial zones.

“In all sincerity, Governor Hope Uzodimma is the man that patriotically saw tomorrow. Moreso, he recently assured Ndi Imo that steady power supply, courtesy of the Orashi Power and Gas plants his administration have instituted will be one of the wonders of his administration’s parting gifts to Ndi Imo and its environ.

“Uzodimma have justified himself as talk na do Governor, and this will certainly fast track developments and transformations, because regular power supply is the key. Ho ! Ha !! Uzodimma has done very well, and am proud of him”.

Mathews-Njoku reiterated that his administration has opened Imo State to the rest of the world, through good roads network, and that Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport received total facelift with night landing facilities and more on the way.

In area of education, the revered Professor insisted that his achievements are tremendous both in primary, secondary and tertiary education, even as his Shared Prosperity mantra has so much motivated Imo workers, that all they’re singing now, is that, on his mandate they will stand.

Then on the issue of the State Chatter of Equity for his successor and ahead of 2027 governorship election, the iconic politician said, ” am a member of Imo Elders Council and I spoke vehemently during the deliberations of the issue. I moved for the adoption of the Charter of Equity to start from Owerri Senatorial Zone based on equity, moral justice and fairness, and it was overwhelmingly adopted.

“We’re convinced that adoption and implementation of the Charter of Equity, will bring peace and unity, eschewed rancour, bickering and wranglings, moreso, it will bring financial sanity in political expenses. Above all, it will guarantee seamless power hand over and unnecessary confusions.

“Obviously, it will stabilized the polity and ensures political sanity and discipline. Without sounding arrogance, am firmly a patriotic ambassador of Imo Charter of Equity and its implementation, because of its immense benefits”.

“Certainly, it’s not in dispute that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s successor will come from Owerri zone, despite political hiccups being generated by Okigwe and Orlu senatorial zone leaders,in view of this, am passionately appealing to Owerri senatorial zone to remain focused and united in reaching out to the other zones like Orlu and Okigwe by appealing to their conscience and support.

“It’s a gospel truth that the Governor has assented to the Charter of Equity, and Uzodimma I know is the last man that can eat his own vomit, because he means well to the State.

“Am calling on all and sundry to support Owerri senatorial zone ahead of 2027 governorship election and the zone has quality young men and women to consolidate on Uzodimma’s giant strides” she assured.

