Youth Inclusion in Governance Will Define Governor Uzodinma’s Legacy – Onwubuariri

A legal practitioner and public affairs analyst, Chijioke Onwubuariri, has urged the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, to consolidate his legacy by facilitating a generational transition of leadership that empowers competent, vibrant and visionary young people.

Speaking to journalists from his chambers in Owerri, Barrister Onwubuariri emphasized that history would judge the Governor kindly if he consciously fosters youth participation in governance and ensures a smooth and constitutionally compliant transfer of executive authority to a capable young successor at the expiration of his tenure.

According to him, democratic governance thrives on inclusivity, equity, and the deliberate cultivation of emerging leaders. He noted that across the various Local Government Areas of the state, there exist numerous young men and women who have demonstrated unwavering support for the present administration and have distinguished themselves through loyalty, competence, and commitment to public service. Such persons, he argued, should be encouraged to transition from passive political support to active participation in the corridors of power.

Barrister Onwubuariri observed that political succession should not be monopolized by entrenched interests. While acknowledging the invaluable experience and institutional memory possessed by elder statesmen, he called for a paradigm shift that allows for mentorship rather than obstruction. He said: “The prayer of every father, is to see his children surpass him. In politics, this noble principle should equally apply. The older generation ought to provide guidance and blessings to the emerging class of leaders rather than impede their growth.”

He further asserted that the perceived “inexperience” of the youth in public office is often misconstrued. What is described as lack of experience, he stated, is frequently nothing more than the absence of exposure to the entrenched vices that have undermined public administration. “The younger generation must be given the opportunity to redefine governance through transparency, accountability, and fiscal probity.” he added.

The legal practitioner maintained that should Governor Uzodinma intentionally support a qualified and credible young successor, it would establish a persuasive precedent within Nigeria’s federal structure, inspiring other states to embrace generational inclusion in political leadership. Such an action, he contended, would strengthen democratic institutions and ensure continuity of sound public policies.

Barrister Onwubuariri also advised that, in considering succession, the Governor may look towards either the Okigwe or Owerri zones for a competent individual capable of sustaining the administration’s developmental strides and consolidating its infrastructural and socio-economic achievements.

He concluded by reiterating that posterity often remembers leaders not merely for the projects they execute, but for the institutions they strengthen and the leaders they nurture. True statesmanship, he said, lies in building a system that outlives one’s tenure and empowers the next generation to govern with integrity and vision.

