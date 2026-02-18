Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Tension In Obazu Mbieri,As Community Calls for Removal of Traditional Ruler, Agwunwa

Says, Monarch Leads From Abroad

The people of Obazu Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaioli LGA,has called on the Imo State Government led by His Excellency,Senator Hope Uzodimma to remove their Traditional Ruler,HRH Eze Francis Elendu Agunwa and replace him with a more fit,capable and avaliable person as the Monarch of the Community.

This call was made by the Community through the Obazu Mbieri President General PG,Chief Ihenanyi Abaekwume.

In a desperate call for urgency, the Community lamented that the constant absence of Eze Agunwa from his throne is causing too much loopholes which has created crisis and keeping the Community under tension every time.

The PG said that because of Eze Agunwa’s absence from his domain some people usually forge his signature to carry out illegal activities which may plunge the Community into chaos and Mayhem if Imo State Government doesn’t interven quickly.

TRUMPETA was told that since Eze Agunwa was installed as Traditional Ruler, he has not spent a month in his Palace but rather resides in London from where he rules the Kingdom by instructions.

“He was Coronated in April 2002. But since 2008 he left Obazu Mbeiri for London to confront health challenges he has been ruling his Place from far away London with proxies who have been causing trouble in the Community” an Elder told our Reporter.

The Community said that it was same attitude that led the Government of Governor Rochas Okorocha to suspend the Traditional Ruler as then Government frowned at Monarchs leading their domains from outside the State.

“Presently Eze Agunwa has no constituted Cabinet nominated by the Seven Villages of Obazu as is customery with our Constitution. Instead what we have now is a handpicked People claiming to be Eze-in-Cabinet” TRUMPETA was told.

But PG,Chief Abaukwume is more worried that no Traditional Ruler is representing the Community in Imo Traditional Ruers Council where serious Government policies like Security are discussed, adding that the people of Obazu love Eze Agunwa, but since his health challenges can no longer allow him carry out his duties the Community has to search for another capable and fit Traditional Ruler.

He thanked the Governor,Senator Uzodimma for all his support for the Community and called for Government’s intervention to resolve the issue amicably before the Community is thrown into Crisis.

“There must be a way out of this serious issue. The People of Obazu are calling on him to step aside.

He has not been representing Obazu in Government functions. Government should remove and replace him” Abaekwume said.

