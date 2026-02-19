Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Ward Congresses Fallout; Top Govt Official In Imo Escape Mob Attack

…Over Alleged Interference In Affairs of Other LGAs

By Peter Uzoma

A top government official in Imo State (names withheld) has to thank his luck for escaping mob attack from visibly angry members of the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Mbaitoli LGA chapter.

Trumpeta learnt that the government official who hails from one of the LGAs of Orlu Zone and close to the governor of the state has been using his connection to the governor to manipulate things to his favour.

The official, said to be holding a vintage position in the state cabinet and accused of always using the name of the governor and contact to infiltrate the internal affairs of other LGAs of the state other than his LGA met his Waterloo in the ongoing Congresses of the APC.

It was learnt that the official who has been reported to be hijacking ward Congresses of some LGAs in the state and using the name of the governor to intimidate political leaders in the state went to Mbaitoli LGA to perfect his shady ordeal but met stiff resistance.

It was further gathered that after the Wednesday meeting in Government House, Owerri, Governor Hope Uzodimma asked the leaders of the various LGAs to go and harmonise and come up with a unified list, the named official left his own LGA and went to Mbaitoli to interfere in the affairs.

In apparent bid to take over the process through inordinate means, leaders and members of the Mbaitoli LGA didn’t give him space as they reportedly pounced on him with punches until he was disgraced out of the venue.

But for some few leaders and good Samaritans who came to his rescue, he would have been either dead or hospitalised after the attack.

Complaints across the state have it that the official who has been welding enormous power and influence in the state using Uzodimma’s name is the one accused of not only writing names for Ward Executives for the congresses but also meddling in the affairs of others LGAs other than his for inordinate ambition.

The true state of his health is unknown at the moment even as he was said to have escaped death by whiskers.

