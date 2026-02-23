Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

WHAT GOVERNOR UZODINMA TOLD THE JUDICIAL SERVICE COMMISSIONERS.

–As he inaugurates the State JSC

By Innocent Osuoha.

The State Governor, Distinquished Senator Hope Uzodinma has charged the newly sworn in members of the State Judicial Service Commission to reflect justice, equity and service to mankind in the discharge of their duties.

The Governor gave the charge at the Expanded Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri, while inaugurating the appointees comprising Hon. Lady Mercy Mgbechi Anyanwu(Chairmn), Barr. Louis Alozie, Prof. John Ukazu Njoku and Barr. Benneth Amukamara.

Governor Uzodimma, harped on the need for the members to remain united and committed in the course of executing their responsibilities as they are now the voice of the voiceless.

According to the Governor, “the strength of democracy rests on a committed and independent judiciary and as such the appointees should see their roles as sacred trust”.

He then called on members of the Commission to uphold the tenets of integrity, unity, and fairness in the discharge of their duties in the judiciary in particular and Imo State in general.

The Governor also urged the appointees to see their roles as that of a sacred trust while bearing in mind that authority is entrusted to people by God.

The State Chief Executive reminded them that the law establishing the Judicial Service Commission was in line with democratic principles and aimed at strengthening the justice system in Imo State and remained central to sustaining public confidence in government institutions.

Speaking on behalf of other inaugurated members, Barr. Louis Alozie, SAN, expressed their gratitude to the Governor for availing them the opportunity to serve.

Alozie, SAN, described their appointment is a call to integrity, honesty, and strict adherence to the oath of office pledging that they would not be swayed by social media narratives or external pressures, but would act according to their conscience and arm bits of the law.

He acknowledged past controversies surrounding the State judiciary, and assured that they will reverse the narrative by upholding fairness and decisions that can be defended before God and man.

The legal luminary also assured the Governor and the people of Imo State that the Commission would live above board.

