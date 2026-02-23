Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

EWAMAC INTRODUCES NEW MANAGING CONSULTANT TO COMMISSIONER FOR ENVIRONMENT

The Eastern Waste Management Company has formally presented its new Managing Consultant, Mr. Nick Samolsvatov, to the Honourable Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Majority Emenike, whose ministry serves as the company’s supervisory authority.

The introduction took place during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Environment, led by the Deputy Managing Director of EWAMAC, Duke Nixon. He explained that the appointment of Mr. Samolsvatov marks a new phase for the company, with a clear objective to strengthen operational standards, improve recycling systems, and position EWAMAC for global relevance in modern waste management practice.

According to the Deputy Managing Director, the new Managing Consultant brings technical depth and international exposure that will help reposition the company in line with emerging environmental demands. He noted that waste management is no longer a routine sanitation service but a structured environmental enterprise that requires innovation, data-driven systems, and sustainable recycling models.

In his remarks, Hon. Majority Emenike welcomed the new Managing Consultant and reaffirmed the ministry’s readiness to support the company in the discharge of its mandate. He assured the management team that the Ministry of Environment remains committed to creating the policy and regulatory backing necessary for efficient service delivery across the state. He added that environmental management is central to public health, urban order, and economic development, and therefore demands coordinated institutional support.

The Commissioner also encouraged the new consultant to work closely with existing structures within the ministry and the company to ensure continuity, discipline, and measurable impact in waste collection, processing, and disposal.

Those present at the meeting included the General Manager, Hon. Ugochukwu Aghazie, the Head of Finance, Mrs. Adamma Abiakam, the Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Irene Ugo, and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Okoro Seconda, alongside other senior officials.

The visit concluded with a renewed commitment from both the ministry and EWAMAC management to strengthen environmental sanitation efforts and advance structured recycling initiatives in line with global standards.

