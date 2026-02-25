Hon Sir Okameme Anyaehie, KSC and Family Felicitate Charlvon on Birthday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Goodwill Message

PRINCE CHARLS AMADI (Charlvon) :

GREAT, UNASSUMING SON OF IGBO LAND.

I, Hon Sir Okameme Anyaehie, KSC and entire Members of My Familly are happy this day, to join formidable number of people of Owerri senatorial district, Imo state and Nigeria, to celebrate and congratulate a man of political sagacityy, a leader with large heart and one who plays politics without bitterness, PRINCE CHARLS AMADI (Charlvon)

The Operational Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Owerri zone, an illustrious son of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru (Mba-Ike) Federal Constituency, you are truly a man who has touched the lives of many people in several ways.

In your

political and business exploits, you have produced leaders and supported leaders to serve the people successfully.

At 67, we are proud celebrating you as our Leader.

May God Almighty continue to protect and guide you.

Signed :

Hon Sir Okameme Anyaehie, KSC,

Former Chairman,

Ikeduru Local Govt,

Member, Imo State University Governing Board & Chief Of Staff To Prince Charls Amadi

About The Author