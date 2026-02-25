Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

DIAMOND BROTHERS IN’L SOUTH AFRICA MOURNS A DEPARTED MEMBER LATE CHUKWUDI UFOHA(IBARI OGWA)

As Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie, V Mayor Theo Mmeremukwu, Sec Gen Henry Osuagwu, Duke Chijioke Nwanneri, Cordinator Nnamdi Obinojuo(Alabasta) leads the delegation.

The mortal remains of a Diamond Late Chukwudi ufoha (IBARI OGWA) aged 46 will be committed to mother Earth today the 26th February 2026 @ Ogwa in mbaitolu LGA of Imo State.

A notable social club Diamond Brothers club International headquartered in south Africa with branches in the USA, Nigeria and the UK are in shock on hearing the news of the death of their member Late Ibari Ogwa.

The pain of losing a member in his prime age when he is needed most in the growth of the brotherhood and wider society is so painful and cannot be forgotten so easily.

Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie while speaking to our reporter stated that it was an honor having late IBARI OGWA as a member of Diamond when he was alive, that he late Chukwudi Ufoha symbolizes joy, loyalty, kindness and strong camaraderie spirit when he was alive. While the pain of lossing Ibari Ogwa is immense, we the members of Diamond Brothers International are thankful for the time we shared together and had wished we had greater and more fulfilling life together. Though we are abraised that death is inevitable and will come when it will come. We pray God to console his immediate family, friends and entire Diamond Brothers family.

The RVM sir Theo Mmeremukwu joined the mayor to pray for the repose of the deceased member.

The hierarchies of the brotherhood who sent in their commiseration messages are Chancellor Chidi Anyanwu, Chancellor Douglas Alozie, Grand Patron Iyke francis Igbo PhD, The National Lord Cardinal chidi Ewurum, Treasurer Chinedu Nnabuke,PRO ifeanyi udenyi,ifeanyi chianumba,Onyekachi Onyeizu,Mike Mgbemena,Godwin Eneh and others are Founder and SA to the Mayor Hon Bruno Oparaocha, Bobo Ukiwe, Patron Charles Nzeribe, Ugochukwu Ebere Patron and heads of disciplinary committee Nze Ugo Achonye, Promise Anoruo, legal Adviser Ugo Anyiam financial adviser Dikeudo Stanley Ibe, patron Okwukwe Amaefula, CoS Tatu Jesus sistus nwanewuihe, Deacon Ukpoagu, patron School face, Hon patron steve Iwu, Uche A Uche, Kinsley uzoeshi,

The American Cordinator Hon Nnamdi Obinojuo (Alabasta) flew in from New York city to represent that axis and conveyed the commiseration messages from all his executives and they Elder Elder Chuks UDOYE, FS United states Ikechukwu achodo,treasurer gerald osi nwanji,Anthony Nadiugwu,ethical SA paul chikereuba,SG US okechukwu anyanwu,Chinedu valentine okoye,Ezennunu sunday Amanagbo Hon Henry onwuharaonye and others.

Nigeria members on ground are the head of Nigeria Branch Duke Chijioke Nwanneri,, SGN Agim Emmanuel, Chief Technical Adviser To Executive Mayor Dikejiejemba chuks chilaka, Organising Secretary Ugochukwu Murphy (Ogazi), Patron Chinasa Osuala, PRO Nig Godspower Nnadi, FSN kachi adiba, Jamike Njoku, Elder Chimezie njoku,Elder Emeka Anyiam, Elder Timothy Benson, Hon Larry Obinna Chikwe, Eze elect Mmagha Mbaise Chibuzo Nwokodikwa, TPM chidi Okorocha, TPM Chidi Nwanevu, Izu Okoro, Ezeji Frank, Chidubem Diala, Agu Bokly, Godday Ndubuisi,Pascal Davies, Ben Nwude, Iyke uchendu Chief Theo Uwalaka, Owelle Evans Williams, The crown prince Ikedi ubochi,

Hon Ike Anthony, Ezeemeogo Martin Nweke, and leading the United kingdom residents are Hon Kachi Ihedioha whose magnanimity we observed the candle night for the deceased Ibari ogwa.

