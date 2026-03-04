Football Family in Nigeria Loses Tonex, Former Enyimba, Heartland Media Officer 

Football Family Loses Tonex, Former Enyimba, Heartland Media Officer

The football family in Nigeria, especially in Imo State has been thrown into mournful exit following the untimely exit of a renowned media professional and sports administrator, Nze Tonnex Chukwu.

Nze Chukwu, a renowned journalist until his death served as media officer of Enyimba International and Heartland FC of Owerri.

He was among management team of Heartland FC of Owerri where he served as Protocol Officer in the 2024/2025 season.

Before delving into football administration, the widely travelled and versatile Nze Tonnex Chukwu practiced journalism and was editorial staff of defunct Sunray Newspapers.

A popular figure in the football industry in Imo, Nze Chukwu was a member of the Imo FA Protocol Committee.

Trumpeta learnt that on the night of February 14, 2026, late Nze Chukwu who hails from Ubegbelu Emekuku in Owerri North LGA of Imo State had an auto crash driving on the Owerri Egbu road. He was rushed to the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Barely two and half weeks after intensive care in the hospital and treatments, he gave up the ghost.