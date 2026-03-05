Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

The Case Against Compulsory Retirement of 29 Senior Nigerian Police Officers

By Bishop C. Johnson

The recent appointment of a junior officer as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Nigeria has sparked controversy, particularly with the ensuing push for the compulsory retirement of 21 Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) and 8 Deputy Inspectors-General (DIGs)—a total of 29 of the force’s most senior and experienced officers. This move, despite these officers not having reached the statutory retirement age of 60 or completed 35 years of service, is not only ill-timed but profoundly detrimental to national security and stability. Retaining these officers is essential to leverage their expertise amid escalating threats, avoid wasteful expenditure on their training, uphold legal precedents, protect ongoing operations, and ensure the integrity of upcoming national elections.

*Escalating Insecurity Demands Retention of Experienced Leadership*

Nigeria is grappling with unprecedented levels of insecurity, characterized by widespread kidnappings, banditry, terrorist attacks, and communal violence across multiple regions. In early 2026 alone, coordinated attacks in states like Kwara and Katsina claimed over 170 lives in just days, while the broader violence from January to mid-February resulted in at least 1,258 deaths nationwide. The northwest and northcentral regions continue to suffer from persistent raids by criminal gangs, with hundreds of schoolchildren abducted in Kebbi and Niger states in late 2025, highlighting the authorities’ ongoing struggles to protect vulnerable communities. Governors have publicly declared the situation worsening and pleaded for help, underscoring a systemic national risk that has institutionalized insecurity.

Compulsorily retiring these 29 officers at this juncture would strip the Nigeria Police Force of invaluable institutional knowledge and operational expertise precisely when it is most needed. These AIGs and DIGs have risen through the ranks, accumulating decades of hands-on experience in counterterrorism, intelligence gathering, and community policing—skills honed through years of dealing with Boko Haram in the northeast, banditry in the northwest, and emerging threats in the south. Their removal would create a leadership vacuum, exacerbating the force’s capacity gaps and potentially leading to more unchecked atrocities.

Compounding this is international scrutiny: the United States has repeatedly accused Nigeria of not taking insecurity seriously, with U.S. lawmakers alleging failures to stop targeted killings and even labeling the situation as a potential “genocide” against Christians. President Trump is intervening militarily and, citing mass slaughter and designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern for religious freedom violations. A U.S. Congressman has gone further, stating outright that Nigerian officials are not addressing the issue with sufficient gravity. In this context, forcing out seasoned officers signals a lack of commitment to bolstering internal security capabilities, potentially inviting more external pressure or even unilateral actions that could undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty.

A Wasteful Squandering of Public Investment in Training and Expertise

These officers represent a significant investment of public resources in training, both domestically and internationally, including advanced courses in counterinsurgency, forensic analysis, and strategic leadership. Compulsorily retiring them now, just as Nigeria stands to fully benefit from this expertise amid rising threats, is a egregious waste. Many have been groomed for high-level roles over 30+ years, and discarding them prematurely means forfeiting the peak productivity phase of their careers. This not only drains taxpayer funds but also demoralizes the force, as junior officers witness experienced leaders being sidelined arbitrarily. Retaining them allows the nation to “tap into” this reservoir of knowledge, fostering mentorship and institutional continuity essential for long-term security reforms.

*Legal Precedents Render Such Retirements Unlawful*

Nigerian courts have consistently ruled against compulsory retirements of this nature, deeming them illegal, unlawful, and in violation of the Public Service Rules and the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

In the landmark case of DIG Moses Ambakina Jitoboh vs Police Service Commission in the case number (NICN/ABJ/274/2023), the National Industrial Court voided his forced retirement, declaring he remained a serving DIG until his statutory exit in 2029, and awarded N50 million in damages plus back pay.

In the judgment, delivered on January 13, 2025, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Moses Jitoboh was compulsorily retired on August 25, 2023, following the appointment of his junior, Kayode Egbetokun (also known as Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu), as Inspector-General of Police. The court found the retirement unlawful, unconstitutional, and in violation of the Public Service Rules and Section 18(8) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, as Jitoboh had not reached 60 years of age or 35 years of service.

The court declared the retirement null and void, set aside the retirement letter, reinstated Jitoboh with effect from August 25, 2023, and ruled that he remained a serving officer until June 10, 2029 (his statutory retirement date). It awarded him all outstanding salaries, allowances, and perquisites of office to be paid immediately, plus N50,000,000 in general damages for embarrassment, pain, and stigma, and N750,000 in costs against the defendant.

In another example, AIG Mbu Joseph Mbu vs Police Service Commission in case number (NICN/ABJ/198/2017).

The National Industrial Court in a judgment, delivered on July 3, 2023, addressed the compulsory retirement of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Mbu Joseph Mbu on July 2, 2016, after his junior, Ibrahim K. Idris, was appointed Inspector-General of Police. The court ruled the retirement unlawful, unconstitutional, and in breach of Rule 020810 of the Public Service Rules, as Mbu had neither attained 60 years of age nor 35 years of service, with no wrongdoing alleged.

It set aside the retirement, declared that Mbu remained an officer in the Nigeria Police Force until April 10, 2018 (his mandatory retirement date), and deemed him entitled to promotion to Deputy Inspector-General of Police as the most senior officer from his zone.

The court also awarded him all outstanding salaries, allowances, and perquisites from July 2016 to April 10, 2018, plus N40,000,000 in general damages for the unlawful action, and N750,000 in costs against the defendant, with 10% simple interest per annum on all sums if not paid within 30 days.

Similar rulings have shielded other senior officers, emphasizing that the Police Service Commission (PSC) lacks authority to retire personnel prematurely without public interest justification or proof of criminal misconduct.

Pursuing these 29 retirements would likely invite lawsuits, resulting in court-awarded costs, reinstatement orders, and further embarrassment for the government. The judiciary’s stance is clear: such actions infringe on officers’ rights and must be halted to avoid precedent-setting defeats.

*Disruption to Critical National Security Operations*

Several of these AIGs and DIGs are actively involved in sensitive operations bordering on national security, including intelligence-led efforts against terrorism and organized crime. Abruptly removing them could halt progress, compromise ongoing investigations, and expose vulnerabilities. For instance, their roles in coordinating multi-agency responses to banditry and insurgencies require continuity; a sudden exodus risks operational breakdowns, intelligence leaks, or incomplete handovers. In a nation where security challenges are “structural” and adaptive, as noted in analyses, maintaining experienced leadership is non-negotiable to safeguard classified initiatives and prevent setbacks.

*Jeopardizing the 2027 National Elections*

With Nigeria’s 2027 general elections looming—now rescheduled to January 16 for presidential and National Assembly polls, and February 6 for governorship and state assemblies—the country cannot afford to lose its most seasoned police officers. These AIGs and DIGs have successfully overseen multiple election cycles, managing crowd control, threat assessments, and impartial enforcement to prevent violence. Their expertise is crucial for credible, peaceful polls, especially amid fears of deteriorating security influencing campaigns and voter turnout. Compulsorily retiring them risks jeopardizing election integrity, as inexperienced replacements may struggle with the complexities of securing polling units nationwide.

Moreover, these retired officers could become “free agents,” available for hire by political groups, militants, or even foreign entities seeking advisory roles. Their deep knowledge of police tactics and vulnerabilities could be exploited, potentially fueling election-related unrest or insider threats. This scenario not only endangers the democratic process but also amplifies existing divisions, as political campaigns may stoke ethnic and religious tensions.

In conclusion, the compulsory retirement of these 29 officers is shortsighted, illegal, and perilous. Nigeria’s security apparatus must prioritize stability over internal politics, retaining these leaders to combat insecurity, honor investments in their development, respect judicial rulings, sustain operations, and secure the 2027 elections. Any alternative path invites chaos, international rebuke, and irreversible harm to the nation’s fabric.

Capt. Bishop C. Johnson, US Army (rtd), is a national defense and military strategist, and a political commentator.

