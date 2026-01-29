Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Faces that will make Okigwe Zone 2027 senatorial election thick

By Chidiebube Okeoma

With the political calendar out and the Independent National Election Commission designating 2026 solely for primary elections for political parties that will take part in the February 2027 showdown, astute journalist, CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA, highlights politicians from Okigwe zone who are most likely to give serious attention to the zone’s most exalted political position.

1) Patrick Ndubueze: Senator Patrick Ndubueze currently represents Okigwe Zone otherwise known as Imo North senatorial district in the Senate of the federal republic of Nigeria. Ndubueze became the first indigene of Okigwe Local Government Area to represent the zone in the red chamber of the national Assembly. This political breakthrough was sequel to failed attempts in Peoples Democratic Party in 2015 and 2020 respectively when he was beaten by Senator Athan Achonu and Emma Okewulonu, respectively.There are yet to be confirmed political calculations that Ndubueze a former member of the House of Representatives is eyeing the the Imo governorship slot. Journalist CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA asserts that with the Imo state governorship election slated for the last quarter of 2027 which is ten months after the national Assembly elections which take place earlier in February in 2027, Ndubueze who undoubtedly not enjoying overwhelming goodwill in the senatorial district would anticipate to retain his position and from their negotiate to succeed the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma, who is doing his last tenure as the state’s helmsman. Okeoma believes that Ndubueze’s political move will be interesting.

2) Chike Okafor: Chike Okafor currently represents Okigwe South in the lower parliament of the federal republic of Nigeria. Okafor, a former commissioner for finance and ex Zenith Bank top player was first elected into the house of the representatives of the federal republic of Nigeria in 2015 after he had in 2014 resigned as the commissioner for finance in Rochas Okorocha’s administration. He was reelected in 2019 and 2023, respectively in very tough circumstances after the inauguration of the 9th and 10th national Assembly. Okafor’s rise to political prominence is not luck, Okeoma believes that the ex Bank executive has invested hugely in community politics, human capital development and provision of electricity in his federal constituency. There is another political position that Okafor who hails from Obowo in Imo State eyes the deputy governorship position, but journalist CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA insists that working to emerge the next senator of Okigwe Zone is the best belt for the Imo state University economics graduate as eyeing for Okigwe south house of representatives position for the fourt time would be seen as asking for too much. Okeoma insists that Okafor has the goodwill, politically and communally and the political capital to become successful in this regard. How he manages this will be of more political discussions, journalist CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA insists.

3) Chikwem Onuoha: Chikwem Onuoha is the most cheated politician in the history of Nigeria. Reports insist that he won the house of representatives election in Okigwe North in 2011, 2019 and 2023, respectively but was deprived of them because of a rotten system. He is unarguably one of the most popular politicians in Okigwe zone as he has invested hugely in human capital development, infrastructure, education, health and agriculture. Known as Omeiheukwu, the former Deputy chief of staff to a former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, has an established and functional structure with his Chikwem Onuoha Campaign Organization otherwise known as COCO to make a huge impact should be succumbs to the pressure and jumps into the race.

4) Emma Okewulonu: Emma Okewulonu is believed to be the most deprived senatorial candidate in the zone since 1999. Believed to had allegedly won the senatorial by-election in 2020 and the main election in 2023, Okewulonu from Obowo LGA is one of the most respected politicians from Okigwe Zone because of his modernity and discipline. He is currently the most assessed politician in the zone and has kept his relationship with the downtrodden in the senatorial district with respect and cordiality, intact. There is this believe that he has been cheated enough and many will support him should he decides to try again. Honestly speaking, journalist CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA believes that Okewulonu popularly known as Ikeoha Okigwe is a very prominent political personality who will make a huge impact if he decides to throw his hat into the ring. He is a member of the African Democratic Party that is currently working to unseat the All Progressives Congress at the centre.

5) Obinna Onwubuariri: Obinna Onwubuariri from Isiala Mbano in Okigwe Zone is one of the wonders of the fourth republic in the state. From a no where politically, the Federal University of Technology – Owerri graduate shattered the political equation in Okigwe North in 2014 PDP primary and proceeded to win the general election in 2019. He also did the unthinkable in 2019 by wining a reelection but was sacked by the court in six months after. Onwubuairi has a record of not losing any primary election before and his rumoured interest in the Okigwe zone senatorial election should give serious concern to who ever he will be going head to head with. Onwubuairi’s serious political undoing was his inability to have serious media handlers to truly showcase his political achievements. Okeoma believes that Onwubuairi’s entry into the fray if he considers it will politically lighten up the entre system. But the big question is which political platform will he be contesting with?. Time will answer this question, journalist CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA insists.

6) Charles Onyirimba: Attorney Charles Onyirimba is an American trained lawyer, diplomat and businessman. A refined politician and with a strong political network, Onyirimba from the famous Onyirimba family in Ehime Mbano is a dynamic politician and a community leader who is loved and acceptable more in Okigwe south area of Okigwe zone, especially in in Ehime Mbano and the Ihitte Uboma Local Government Areas of the zone, respectively. He has recently declared his membership of the ADC. should attorney Charles Onyirimba whom this writer Okeoma believes is intellectually sound decides to contest, he will have Emma Okewulonu who is an ally of the leader of the ADC in the state, Emeka Ihedioha to contend with.

7) Rubby Emele: Chief Mrs Rubby who is currently the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Imo State is the most civilized and loved politician in the state. Adored for her display of milkiness, madam Emele, a former executive chairman of the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area, is the most less controversial politician of the fourth republic in the state. Emele enjoys overwhelming goodwill that will even makes her win the governorship election of the state on a fair square but with political developments in the state many who love her insist that working to represent the zone in the Senate in 2027 is the most sane political decision she will take. There are speculations that many are willing to work with her if she decides to gives the zone’s most celebrated political position a trial.

Fabian Ihekweme: Fabian Ihekweme from Obowo in Okigwe zone is an old horse in the political arrangements of state. A former commissioner for foreign Affairs in the state, Ihekweme popular known as Omu is a dynamic academic to the rank of a professor with records in India and has distinguished himself in the world of education before venturing into the Nigerian political system. He is unarguably part of the political engineering that had shaped the politics of Imo State since 2003. Journalist CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA insists that Ihekweme will be in the ballot for the 2027 Okigwe Zone senatorial election having recently openly joined All Progressives Grand Congress with his political ally Kingsley Dimaku. Okeoma says that Ihekweme’s political interest in Okigwe senate in 2027 if confirmed will unsettle the political equation in the zone in 2027. Take Ihekweme for granted at your own peril, Okeoma insists.

9) Chris Okewulonu: Chris Okewulonu is an old horse in Imo politics. A former commissioner,. Secretary to the state Government in the state and Chief of Staff to immediate past governor of the state, Okewulonu a former ally of Emeka Ihedioha an ADC chieftain is currently in APC. There is a political assertion that insists that he is interested in Imo North senatorial election and should he decides to contests he would have many hurdles to overcome. The truth of the matter is that Chris is not a small fry in the fray and should he shows interest he has enough political knowledge to navigate his way.

