Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

PDP to be formidable again in Imo as Caretaker Committee inaugurated

… Ikenga Jonjude Okere assures party ‘ll flourish

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has risen again in Imo State following the official inauguration of its Caretaker Committee Members.

The inauguration took place at PDP South East Zonal Office in Enugu, Enugu State, on Wednesday with many committed leaders of the party in the zone being present.

Inaugurating the Caretaker Committee Members, the PDP South East Zonal Chairman, Chief Ali Odefa, charged them to always work with one spirit to reposition the party to be able to win future polls in Imo State and elevate the people from poverty, hunger and suffering, which he regretted are being engineered by APC.

“I Congratulate Members of the Caretaker Committee of the PDP who have been inaugurated to run the affairs of the party for 90 days, pending congress.

“This healthy feat is to shame those who are breeding crisis in the party to cause its fall. I assure you that PDP is more alive now and with better prospects.

“You have been called to serve. You have a haculean task and it calls for you to work hard to get our party back to power. Work in unity to reposition the party. I pray God gives you the strength and wisdom to perform creditably.

“Give your chairman the necessary support to enable him function effectively.

Strive hard to win everything in 2027. Unfortunately, some persons are hell-bent to destroy the PDP which made them what they are in order to get the crumbs that fall on their masters’ table in Abuja.

“The next election is a contest of survival – an election between Nigerians and APC – because there is so much hunger in the country caused by APC which has brought so much poverty, hunger and unrest in the nation”, Odefa maintained.

In his inaugural speech, the Imo State PDP Caretaker Committee chairman, Ikenga Jonjude Okere, assured that the Committee is going to work hard, sincerely, formidably and collectively to recover Imo PDP.

“As a party, we will collectively work to make PDP flourish in Imo State, as well as take back power to elevate the society and better the lots of the people of Imo State who have been subjected to poverty and suffering”, the chairman assured.

The Imo State PDP Committee Members are: Ikenga Jonjude Okere (Chairman), Hon. Magnus Amadi (Secretary), Mr. Kenneth Ejiofor (Member), Arc. Chinonso Odoemelam (Member), Mr. Celestine Uwah (Member), Mrs. Maria Osuigwe (Member),

Lady Love Orum (Member), Engr. Promise Eneogwe (Member) and Mr. Hygienus Asoluka (Member).

About The Author