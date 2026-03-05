Solidarity In Action: Eminent Cenatos Club Of Nigeria Storms Orsu, As Nnodumele, Bid Loved Ones Farewell 

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Solidarity In Action: Eminent Cenatos Club Of Nigeria Storms Orsu, As Nnodumele, Emenine Bid Loved Ones Farewell

By Onyekachi Eze

Awo-Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State came alive last week as members of the Eminent Cenatos Club of Nigeria converged on the community in solidarity with two of their members during separate funeral ceremonies.

The members first joined the Club’s Treasurer, High Chief Casmir Nsomemchukwu Emenine (Okenwa Awo-Idemili), on Thursday, February 26, 2026, to bid farewell to his father-in-law, late Nze Godfrey Osigwe Ikeh (Ononuaku), who died at the age of 92.

The following day, Friday, February 27, 2026, the Club intensified its presence in Orsu to support one of its bona fide members and former Orsu lawmaker in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ekene Nnodumele (Stainless), who laid his parents, late Mr. Christopher Chukwumaeke and Nneoma Virginia Nwagboroiwe Nnodumele, to rest. They passed on at the ages of 93 and 86, respectively.

The outing was led by the Club’s Founder and Senator representing Imo West (Orlu Zone) in the National Assembly, Senator Osita Izunaso, and the Club’s President, Amb. Dr. Prophet Monday Akunna (Ichie Ukwa-Achinaka Ihitenansa).

In his condolence message, Senator Izunaso urged the bereaved families to take heart, noting that their departed loved ones lived fulfilled lives worthy of emulation. He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and encouraged the families to draw strength from the legacies they left behind.

Speaking on behalf of the Club, Amb. Akunna said members from diverse professional backgrounds gathered to demonstrate solidarity with their colleagues.

“In Eminent Cenatos Club of Nigeria, what affects one member affects all. That is why we came out in full force to stand with our brothers in their moments of grief,” he said, adding that the Club comprises men of proven integrity across various fields of endeavor.

The visit also afforded members the opportunity to spend over four days in Orlu metropolis, where they experienced a calm and secure environment.

Amb. Akunna commended the administration of governor Hope Uzodimma for restoring peace and improving infrastructure in the State. He particularly noted the road networks, street lighting and structural developments observed from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport through Owerri to Orlu.

The Club’s President further praised Senator Izunaso for what he described as quality representation of Imo West and for identifying with members throughout their stay.

“Senator Osita Izunaso is not just the founder of Eminent Cenatos Club of Nigeria, but a worthy member who leads by example. At the appropriate time, we will reciprocate his exceptional leadership, service, and love for God and humanity. His type is rare,” Akunna stated.

