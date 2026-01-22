Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Akwakuma Monarch Eze David Onuegwunwoke Confered With Honourary Doctorate Degree Award

…Admonishes citizens

The Traditional ruler of Akwakuma Autonomous Community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State , HRM. .Eze David Nnawuihe Onuegwunwoke “Eze Udo 111 of Akwakuma ” has charged Nigerians to prioritize education for a brighter future , as he was confered with a prestigious Honourary Doctorates Degree in Human and community development (Honoris Causa).

HRM. Eze Onuegwunwoke gave the charge at the 2026 Owerri Zonal Conference of the Global Theological Seminary INC.GLOTES Nig and USA , Arm of Minnesta Graduate School USA , the Baldachin Of Theology Ministerial and Management Education enshrined with ordination and award ceremony , Which took place at Government college Owerri (Assembly Hall)

The Royal father

HRM. Eze Onuegwunwokei who bagged a Doctorate Degree thanked the institution for finding him worthy of the prestigious honour, he urged young people to develop passion for knowledge to achieve remarkable milestones

.

He noted that accomplishment is a testament to hardwork and commitment to vision.

He said “This is a testament that dedication, perseverance, and passion for excellence can truly pay off. The achievements should serve as a source of inspiration to those who desire true greatness”.he submitted.

In his presidential address the Vice Chancellor of the Institution Rev. Proffessor Emmanuel Isreal on behalf of the Senate , Faculty members and the entire students of GLOTES Worldwide , welcomed the gathering , he revealed that the Institution is aligned with the vission of bringing Theological and Ministerial education to African Brethen through a multi campus system.

According to his abridged citation . HRM. Eze Onuegwunwoke was born into the Onuegwunwoke royal family in Akwakuma Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

He has varied work experiences where he served meritoriously in various capacities.

HRM. Eze Onuegwunwoke is currently the Traditional Ruler of Akwakuma Autonomous Community Uratta , he ascended the throne under the watch of his Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma , he is peace loving , administratively competent highly knowledgeable and Ecosystem friendly .

HRM, Eze Onuegwunwoke is a devoted Christian, he is also a peace ambassador who has ensured peace and unity reign in Akwakuma Autonomous community .

About The Author