Setback, as Anyanwu’s Media Adviser dumps Crisis_Ridden PDP

By Our reporter

Chief Sunny Ndukwu, media aide to the PDP National Secretary has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP amidst the ongoing leadership crisis in the party.

In a letter dated January, 4th, 2026, and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP, Nguru Umuowa Ward 6, Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State, Ndukwu stated that his resignation is due to the lack of cohesion and direction, as well as irreconcilable differences in the party.

He noted that he deemed it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which, according to him, diverges from the foundational principles the party stood for.

The letter reads, “I seize this medium to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP forthwith. I sincerely appreciate the party for the opportunity given to me to serve in various capacities.

“However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken. The time has come for me to align myself with a credible political platform that its objectives would not be at variance with my personal beliefs.

Ndukwu until his resignation, was Special Adviser (Communication) to the National Secretary of PDP, Sen Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu.

He was Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Imo State PDP 2023 Governorship Campaign Council.

Prior to the 2023 governorship electioneering campaign, Sen Samuel Anyanwu appointed him as Director, Media and Publicity of his Divine Mandate Movement, a political campaign platform of the National Secretary of PDP.

Ndukwu was appointed Secretary, Ngor Okpala LGA PDP Congress Committee in 2024, as he played a prominent role in the harmonization of the LGA Congress list that produced the current LGA and the Eleven (11), Electoral Ward Officers in the area.

His resignation from the party is indeed a setback for the National Secretary, as his political structure in the area will now align with another political platform in no distant time.

Ndukwu, known for his courageous stance and grassroot support base, is expected to make his next political move known, but according to political pundits in the area, the Umuowa grassroot politician might shock his political admirers this time around. All fingers crossed.

