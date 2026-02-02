Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Dr. Emma Ohakim Takes the Helm as National President of Aquinas Secondary School Osuh Old Students Association (Worldwide).

In a well-celebrated electronic voting process, Dr. Emma Ohakim has been elected as the new National President of the Aquinas Secondary School Osuh Old Students Association (ASSOSA). The announcement was made on Saturday, following a well-attended election exercise that saw Ohakim emerge as the winner. According to sources, Ohakim’s emergence is a testament to his outstanding leadership skills and his commitment to serving the association. Ohakim, a proud alumnus of Aquinas Secondary School, Osuh, succeeds the outgoing President Engr. Ambrose Kpaduwa, whose tenure has been marked by significant strides in promoting the association’s objectives. The new President-Elect is expected to steer the organization towards greater heights, leveraging his experience and vision for the benefit of ASSOSA members. An experienced financial expert, a tested administrator, and a public sector manager, Dr. Ohakim promises to bring a wealth of expertise to the role.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ohakim said, “Aquinas being a beacon of Christian values, our leadership will draw a lot of inspiration from the Bible, just as our founding fathers did, building on the solid rock of faith.” He emphasized the importance of service, quoting Luke 22:27, “Called to Serve, it is our duty as leaders and members of this great Association to emulate Jesus’ humility and service, leading with compassion, generosity, and a commitment to uplift one another and our community.”

The new President-Elect outlined his plans for the association, stating, “We shall, in due course, roll out the details of our _Three-point Agenda, focusing on: Membership Development, Students Enrolment Development, and Infrastructural Development and Maintenance.”

Dr. Ohakim also expressed his gratitude to the outgoing leadership and members, saying, “We are deeply grateful to our past President Engr. Ambrose Kpaduwa and members of his National Exco, as well as the BOT members and all our senior and dedicated alumnus for the solid foundation they have laid, which we shall diligently build upon.”

The newly elected National Executives are:

1. Dr. Emma Ohakim (Abuja Chapter) – National President

2. Arc. Ken Adiekwe (North America Chapter) – National Vice President

3. Engr. Edwin Akubuiro (Lagos Chapter) – National Secretary

4. Charles Ezeala (Abuja Chapter) – Assist. National Secretary

5. Dr. Eucharia Nwachukwu (Port Harcourt Chapter) – National Treasurer

6. Princewill Banigo (Port Harcourt Chapter) – National PRO/Social Secretary

7. Barr. Remy Uchegbu (Port Harcourt Chapter) – National Legal Adviser

8. Chief Adolphus Obi (Owerri Chapter) – National Auditor

The Aquinas Secondary School Osuh Old Students Association is a vibrant community of alumni dedicated to fostering camaraderie, supporting the alma mater, and promoting the welfare of its members.

About The Author