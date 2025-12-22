Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

V-TALS Integrated Boss, Chief Uchenna Nnabundo Unveils Leadership , Business Potentials At 2025 Emerging Leaders Conference

……As Firm Conclude Customer’s Service Week

By Amaechi Chidinma

Piqued by the need to groom future forward thinking leaders and experts that can truely transform the world through an innovative driven economy , a Frontline business mogul and owner of so many business conglomerates Chief Executive Officer CEO V-tals Integrated Business Limited , and Ugwumba Knowledge institute Chief Uchenna Nnabundo” Ugwumba 1 of Uli” has stressed on the need for citizens to reterogate by understanding, analysing and make good use of the knowledge acquired through experience and reading to become successful in leadership and Excel in the business world.

Chief Nnabundo an accomplished entrepreneur , made this known while interracting with newsmen after addressing emerging leaders at the year 2025 Emerging Leaders ELC Conference which took place over the recently at Swiss International Beland Hotel off _Portharcout_ Road Owerri.

Commenting on the 2025 ELC Chief Nnabundo, who has earlier unpacked critical lessons that can aid efficiency , good Leadership and business success , shared insights , and leadership principles that can help to groom an individual to move from intention to real impact.

Chief Nnabundo who taught emerging leaders how to navigate Entrepreneurship with courage , and embrace innovation , extensively emhersized that the true leadership involves setting a specific operational pace for every phase of a project .Chief Nnabundo seized the platform to commend the convener, he added that the event will inspire participants to rethink possibilities and pursue their dreams with strategic clearity and boldness

Citing the Biblical injunction, Chief Nnabundo said ” find , ask and it shall be given to you, seek and you shall find and when you find you begin to act on it”

Highlighting the challenges faced by humanity , Chief Nnabundo who has been instrumental to the growth of so many businesses , expressed dismay that people seek for knowledge , listen , hear and read without understanding , analysing and puting the ideas into practice in reality to achieve success in life.

The strategic thinker and visionary CEO , Chief Nnabundo who has earned admiration as a model, an innovator and leader , said” You can read 200 books , in reality you have not made any headway without putting the Knowledge gotten into an impactful use” he enjoined citizens to always balance their actions with a reaction , by bringing out an output and an exit point from every positive knowledge gained to become an Entrepreneur, creative, innovative and courageous leaders who will take the world stage and make the world a better place through purposeful leadership.

He advised citizens to retrace their ideologies to inculcate the spirit of germinating ideas just like an orange seed germinates to avoid living in what he described as “copy and paste life”

Chief Nnabundo, a Community empowernment initiator , and a devoted Christian seized the platform to urge Citizens not to blame the Bible for their failure in life , he said ” Bible is life, some people try to blame the Bible for their woes some claim it came to scather us , the truth is that most of them don”t understand christianity, the Bible is the only book you need to succeed.” Chief Nnabundo Concluded.

It is worthy to note that the 2025 Emerging Leaders Conference ELC was a transformative gathering designed to inspire, equip, and empower the next generation of leaders for meaningful impact. Centered on the theme “From Vision to Impact: Empowering Emerging Leaders,” the conference brought together seasoned leadership experts like Dr. Linus Okorie (The President of GOTNI), Chief Uche Nwosu (a Former Gubernatorial Candidate in Imo State), Chief. Uchenna Nnabundo of V-tals integrated Ltd, Mr. Hectoriyke Okechukwu of Bedrock Initiative, Hon. Mandela Ukaegbu (Commissioner for Youths, Imo State) amongst others who shared deep insights on how young leaders can translate ideas into enduring influence.

The Convener, Dr. Linus Okorie, expanded on the core theme, offering a powerful roadmap for transforming vision into measurable impact. He highlighted the need for self discovery, clarity of purpose, deliberate personal development, and strategic execution. Dr. Okorie urged emerging leaders to cultivate a strong character, nurture a global mindset, and commit to daily actions that move their vision from imagination to implementation.

The conference ignited renewed passion and provided participants with actionable tools to lead effectively, influence positively, and drive change within their communities and spheres of influence. It was an inspiring call to rise, take responsibility, and become leaders who make their vision count.

According to ELC mission statement ,it reveals ” we are reminded that leadership is not about position, applause, or recognition — it is about responsibility, purpose, and measurable impact. True leaders don’t just occupy space; they transform it. They don’t just speak; they build. They don’t simply inspire; they create systems, platforms, and opportunities that outlive them'”

Continuing, the vision statement of ELC 2025 reveals, — to raise leaders equipped with the mindset, skill, and capacity to influence with intention and lead with legacy in mind”

Meanwhile, it was a dual celebration which coincided for the visionary CEO Chief Uchenna Nnabundo whose firm Concluded her Customers Service week over the weekend, (same day with ELC conference) , the fast rising company which has resharpened the Enterprise landscape of Imo state , and service delivery across owerri and beyond started like a seed and have carved a niche for itself over the years, the company’s head office is located at No 140 Wetheral Road, opposite Assumpta Primary School, Owerri with branch office at Plot C5 Timber and Allied Market, Naze,

V-TALS integrated business Limited is a reputable company with the vision to be the leader in the building materials sub sector of the economy by providing and supplying quality products to its esteemed customers,

. This company which is built on integrity according to feelers , has also excelled in youth enhancement with multiple employees. The firm a brain child of Chief Nnabundo have been deeply involved in human capital development through the employment of reasonable number of youths in the company thereby engaging them to be responsible in life.

These youths have been contributing to the economic development of the state and the high rate of unemployment has reduced by their employment

In their respective speeches some Customers who took turn to speak with our reporters at V-tals business premises , expressed satisfaction on the service delivery being offered by the firm..

The V-tals CEO , a determined capacity builder , who have mentored so many great minds , seized the platform to appreciate their esteemed customers for their patronage in the year under review as well as their cordial relationship with the staff of the company and urged them to sustain the spirit, wishing them a merry Christmas and prosperous New year in advance.

V-tals Integrated Business Ltd, a household name in the Imo State economic hub ranks best amongst equals.

V-tals Integrated Business Ltd , is a major distributor of Tiles , Marbles, Granite , Jakuzzi, Steam Bath , Cubicle , Cabinet , PVC , suspended ceiling , Electric Fencing , WC, Security and Fire Proof doors , installation of stainless rail and other services.

