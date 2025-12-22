Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Alleged 5m Naira Payment; Pressure Mounts on Imo State Councillors of 27 LGAs

Following the reported payment of about 5 million naira to councillors of the 27 local government areas of Imo alleged to have been done by the state government, pressure is said to be on the serving councillors according to what Trumpeta learnt.

Information reaching the newspaper has it that with the yuletide season around, constituents on hearing about the payment started looking at the side of their respective councillors.

Some councillors who preferred anonymity told Trumpeta they have been under pressure from their constituents about the said money.

One of the councillors informed Trumpeta during an inquiry, “my people are asking me about the #5m and some are even asking after their own share. I have been under pressure” he added.

Another woman councillor who failed to disclose her identity revealed that her husband’s kinsmen visited her at the village to ask after the money adding that it was announced in the public about the money to the councillors.

Trumpeta findings have it that most of the councillors across the LGAs are engaged in the same dilemma from constituents.

Trumpeta recalls a few days ago about a story that gained attention in the public sphere in Imo State about the government paying the councillors #5m for Development Allowance.

Though, the state government is yet to officially comment on the matter of heightening tension about the development.

