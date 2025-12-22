Xmas; Constituents Await Senators, Lawmakers, Political Appointees For Packages
With Christmas and new year festivities approaching, the political class in Imo State are seriously yearning for patronage from political appointments from the state.
Unlike in the past when Christmas gifts and hand packs dominated the prelude to the celebration, nothing appears to be happening recently in the political sphere.
In the past, political office holders like Governors, Senators and other categories of lawmakers used to appreciate constituents with Christmas presents.
A survey of the environment and review of the situation at the moment suggests default on the part of political office holders against their constituents.
For instance, there are no reported cases of distribution of Xmas presents to constituents forcing the people to await the office holders Xmas Largesse.
