Court Convicts Three for Unlawful Waste Disposal in Owerri
On Tuesday, 16th December 2025, the Magistrate Revenue Court sitting in the Owerri Magisterial District convicted three defendants Ikechukwu Nwaosu, Osuji Ogechi, and Edwin Iheanato for the unlawful disposal of waste at the Hardel Orji District of Owerri.
The court found the defendants guilty of violating existing waste management and sanitation regulations within the district. During the proceedings, all three defendants pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them, following due legal processes as stipulated under the Eastern Waste Management Corporation Law No. 2 of 2025 and other relevant sanitation laws governing waste disposal in Imo State.
Consequently, the defendants were convicted and sentenced by the court to three (3) months’ imprisonment or a fine of ₦50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) each, as ordered by the Magistrate.
The convictions reaffirm the commitment of Eastern Waste Management Company Limited, in collaboration with the Imo State Government, to the strict enforcement of environmental laws aimed at ensuring a clean, safe, and healthy environment for residents.
This action serves as a strong warning to the general public that indiscriminate waste disposal will not be tolerated, and offenders will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
About The Author
You may also like
-
SHOW OF SHAME AS NAVAL OFFICERS BRUTALIZE PRIEST.
-
DR. IFEANYI ONYEMA CALLS ON OHAJI/EGBEMA PDP LEADERS AND MEMBERS TO KEEP FAITH WITH THE PARTY, Says Party Is Gradually Making A Comeback
-
OPERATION HEAL THE LAND HITS OWERRI WEST. by Innocent Osuoha
-
Rotary Club of Mbaise honours Mbaise Anglican bishop, Rt Rev Ogunedo with Community Service Award
-
Hon Chief Chukwu appreciates Ohaji clan leadership over successful 2025 Iri-ji cultural festival