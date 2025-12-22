Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Court Convicts Three for Unlawful Waste Disposal in Owerri

On Tuesday, 16th December 2025, the Magistrate Revenue Court sitting in the Owerri Magisterial District convicted three defendants Ikechukwu Nwaosu, Osuji Ogechi, and Edwin Iheanato for the unlawful disposal of waste at the Hardel Orji District of Owerri.

The court found the defendants guilty of violating existing waste management and sanitation regulations within the district. During the proceedings, all three defendants pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them, following due legal processes as stipulated under the Eastern Waste Management Corporation Law No. 2 of 2025 and other relevant sanitation laws governing waste disposal in Imo State.

Consequently, the defendants were convicted and sentenced by the court to three (3) months’ imprisonment or a fine of ₦50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) each, as ordered by the Magistrate.

The convictions reaffirm the commitment of Eastern Waste Management Company Limited, in collaboration with the Imo State Government, to the strict enforcement of environmental laws aimed at ensuring a clean, safe, and healthy environment for residents.

This action serves as a strong warning to the general public that indiscriminate waste disposal will not be tolerated, and offenders will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

About The Author