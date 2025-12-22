Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Ultra Modern Pitch Podium Construction flagged off at Oke Ovoro Secondary School.. Donated by Sports Enthusiast and Philanthropist, Chief Barr Success Obioma Akagburuonye… Promises to transform the sporting facilities to mini stadium.

As part of the upgrading of Oke Ovoro Secondary School facilities by the Alumni of the school in commemoration of the institution’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, a renowned Philanthropist and sports enthusiast, Chief Barr Success Obioma Akagburuonye has commenced the construction of a multi million naira Podium with a sitting capacity of 720.

At the ground breaking ceremony performed by the traditional ruler of Ama Asaa Uvuru Autonomous Community, Eze Michael Njoku, Hon Dennis Adikwuru, representing the donor said that the vision of Chief Success Akagburuonye is to ‘turn Oke Ovoro Secondary School into a sports village with the upgrade of sporting facilities such that it will be an arena of talent hunt’.

Adikwuru, who is the Chairman of the Novelty Match Sub Committee of the Golden Jubilee Anniversary Planning Committee noted that Barr Success Obioma Akagburuonye is also renovating the School Library complex. In his remarks while performing the ground breaking, Eze Michael Njoku, the Eze Udo 1 of Ama Asaa Uvuru Autonomous Community noted that Chief Success Akagburuonye has built himself into the hearts of the people with his mass impacting philanthropic outreaches. In the recent time, Chief Success Akagburuonye built a 5000 seater Church Cathedral for the Mbaise District of Assemblies of God Church as well as a 2000 seater Noah’s Ark Assemblies of God Church Ogbor Uvuru. The Akaraugo of Mbaise has put in huge sum of money in the ongoing building of St Theresa’s Catholic Church Ogbor Uvuru. The billionaire lawyer said Real Estate mogul built the Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Area Command of the Nigerian Civil Defense Corps and currently facilitating the construction of Ogbor Uvuru Airport Road, a ring road that will connect many communities to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport. The ground breaking ceremony attracted many dignitaries including the Chairman, Board of Governors of the school, Dr Charles Aguwamba, Secretary of the Board, Elder Henry Okey Njoku, Engr Peter Claver Nwaiwu, the Oke Ovoro Secondary School Alumni Global Vice President, Hon Herbert Udo Njoku and Mr Eze Imo who represented the President General of Uvuru Communities Development Union. Teachers in attendance include Miss Agomuo Ndidi, Dean of studies, Ugoeze Jovita Nkeiruka Njoku, Mr Sixtus Anyanwu, Oluchi Ohaeri and Loveline Nwachukwu. Jubilant students of the school were also visibly present to herald the kick off of the podium construction. Speaking on the time frame for the completion of the project, the contractor, Arc Eric Nwachukwu assured delivery by the first week of February, 2026.

