ADC Imo Women Close 2025 on a High Note as Hon. Uju Ihejiagwa Hosts Powerful Women Leadership Meeting

The women’s wing of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Imo State Chapter, on Thursday 18th December 2025, brought its 2025 activities to a close and a strong and unifying note as the State Woman Leader, Hon. Mrs. Obianuju Ihejiagwa, convened a comprehensive meeting of women leaders at the party’s State Secretariat in New Owerri.

The interactive engagement drew women leaders from across the state, including the 27 Local Government Area (LGA) Women Leaders, zonal women leaders, and other notable party women. The meeting reaffirmed the growing strength, unity, and organizational depth of ADC women in Imo State, while also providing a platform for reflection, performance assessment, and strategic planning ahead.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. Ihejiagwa emphasized the critical role of women in party building, grassroots mobilization, and democratic development, describing women as the backbone of political organization at all levels. She commended the women leaders for their resilience, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the party throughout the year.

She noted that 2025 marked the first year of collective work under the current structure of the women’s wing, stressing that the lessons and experiences gained would serve as a solid foundation for greater achievements in the coming year.

“This is our first year of working together, and we have done well despite the challenges. By the grace of God, we shall do even better next year,” she said. “The ADC today represents hope for Ndi-Imo and Nigerians at large. As women leaders, we must work harder, mobilize deeper at the grassroots, and play our role in rescuing and rebuilding a country that yearns for purposeful leadership.”

She further urged the women to remain united, proactive, and steadfast in upholding the ideals of the party, assuring them that the ADC, under the leadership of Prof. James Okoroma, values their contributions and remains committed to inclusive participation at all levels.

In a show of solidarity and encouragement, the meeting was attended by the State Deputy Chairman, Hon. Chief Damian Ezeagu, alongside the State Publicity Secretary, Chief McDonald Amadi, who both applauded the women for their dedication and assured them of continued support from the party leadership as they intensify grassroots mobilization across the state.

The high point of the meeting was the presentation of wrappers and other Christmas gifts by the State Woman Leader to all women present, including the Deputy Woman Leader, zonal women leaders, notable women leaders, and the 27 LGA Women Leaders. The gesture was warmly received and symbolized appreciation, unity, and shared celebration as the year drew to a close.

The meeting ended on a cheerful and hopeful note, with renewed commitment by the women to strengthen the presence, visibility, and impact of the African Democratic Congress across Imo State in the year ahead.

