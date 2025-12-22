Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

‎Amuzu Nwaafo Autonomous Community holds Cultural Day 27th December,as Eze Dennis Nnaji , Celebrates 12 years on the throne/80th Birthday.

‎

‎By Onyinyechi Amakaulo.

‎

‎The Traditional Ruler of Amuzu Nwaafo Autonomous Community,in Aboh Mbaise LGA of lmo State.will on 27th December 2025 ,at Central Amuzu to celebrate his 12 years on the throne as the Afor 11 of Amuzu Nwaafo Autonomous Community and also his 80th birthday celebration, confirmation of chieftaincy title to illustrious Sons and Daughters of Igbo Extraction.

‎

‎Eze Dennis Nnaji,the Afor 11 of Amuzu Nwaafo Autonomous Community an uncle to a firmous Nolly Actor, Genevieve Nnaji in a press release made available to Trumpeta Reporter, stated that on 26th December there will be a homage/visits to the Royal Palace by in laws and friends to the Royal family.

‎

‎He added that Conferment of chieftaincy title will be done at the Palace of the Eze on the 27th December 2025 from 10am to 12pm

‎

‎Carnival from 12pm to 3pm venue Town School Afor Amuzu Market Square , according to the release, there will be also Royal Awards, Cutting of Anniversary Cake, display of traditional dances , appreciation and entertainment among others .

‎

‎A thanksgiving Mass will hold thereafter at St Paul’s Catholic Church Umuebi Amuzu.

‎

‎Eze Nnaji. used the opportunity to call on Sons and Daughters of Amuzu Nwaafo Autonomous Community to come out en-mass to celebrate their day ,as he promised security and fun far event, where people will enjoy their stay during the celebration season.

‎

‎He further used the opportunity to thank God for sustaining him and his family even when challenges that came with the year could not stop them,he continued by asking God to bless and protect all his subordinates for the new years ahead.

‎

‎He therefore wishes all a joyous and wonderful Christmas and a prosperous new year in advance.

‎

About The Author