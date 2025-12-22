Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Xmas Bonanza for Imolites In Lagos Wishing To Return As Imo Govt Provides Free Bus Services To Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe

‎

‎By Onyinyechi Amakaulo.

‎

‎

‎In the spirit of the festival period,the executive Governor of lmo State, Senate Hope Uzodinma has offered a Free Christmas transportation buses

‎ to interested Imolites resident in Lagos.

‎

‎The Imo State Governor Distinguished Sen. Hope Uzodimna (CON) in line with his 3R mantra is alleviating the stress, difficulties and hardship Imolites go through during the Christmas journey due to high cost of transportation

‎

‎The governor has offered yet another free transportation buses from Lagos to Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu and back for the new year .

‎

‎According to the information made available,the buses are free (ONLY) for Imolites from Lagos to Imo State tentatively on 23rd , 24th and 25th December and back to Lagos on 5th and 6th of January respectively.

‎

‎Interested Imolites are advised to call the following numbers made available 08033255565, 08092362966 or WhatsApp 08115341420 for documentation, accreditations and seat reservations.

‎

‎The release further notes that the buses are free, and are on first come accreditation bases, “once the seats are fully booked the registration closes,PLS DO NOT PAY ANYBODY ONE KOBO it is free, no middle man, no shortcuts, it is your right as Imolites to enjoy the dividends from His Excellency and we are open to receive your entry”.

‎

‎”The buses are NOT LUXURIES BUSES so only passengers with a small sizable bag will be allowed. no big boxes or load is allowed for the comfort of others”.

‎

‎The buses will leave at exactly 8.15am from Lagos to Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu.

‎

‎”The departure point will be made available after the registration, if you are not captured on accreditation, pls don’t bother coming as only accredited passengers will be allowed and please indicate your end destination.

‎

‎For more information you are expected to Call Chima or Davis on the above numbers as soon as possible for accreditation ahead of time, you must also show verifiable and convincing proof and a means of identification that you are from Imo State.

‎

‎ Required details on WhatsApp.

‎ 1. Name* .

‎ 2. Town Union.*

‎ 3. Destination* .

‎ 4. Phone number.*

‎ 5. Name of your Town Union’s Chairman/President / phone number.*

‎ 6. Copy of your identification.*

‎

‎ “If you don’t have a state of origin or local government origin certificate for your identification, you can hurry to Imo House (State liaison office) @ Plot 1221B Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island and obtain one or call +234 806 334 4158 for enquiries”.

‎

‎Also ,on no account ,these buses will not stop or drop any passenger until it passes Awo-Omama towards Owerri, or Awo-Idimiri towards Orlu, unto Imo State.

