Uncertainty Over Imo Govt Payment of Alleged #5m, Part Of Development Allowance To Councilors

The political climate in Imo State, especially at the grassroots stages is in a confused state as reports of Imo State Government payment of 5m naira to councillors of the Local Government dominate discussion.

Early on Tuesday, December 16th,2025, news filtered in the social media via unconfirmed post Trumpeta newspapers accessed about an alleged 5m naira being part of tr #10m Development Allowance Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma promised Councilors of the 27 LGAs of Imo State.

The post Trumpeta spotted had insignia of the state government where it revealed a “Good News for Local Government Councillors”

The message however stated that it was part of the administration’s “Development Allowance to improve the Grassroots”

Efforts the newspaper made to confirm the story from Government proved abortive as at the time the newspaper went to press, no official statement from the Government confirmed it. Similarly, Councilors confronted by our correspondents were mute on the matter.

Trumpeta recalls that councillors in the had not been comfortable with the development at the local government secretariats as they were reportedly paid 210,000 naira monthly without other allowances to boost their monthly income.

