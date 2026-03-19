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UMUEZEROKAM COMMUNITY PROTESTS ALLEGED ILLEGAL TRESPASS ON ANCESTRAL LANDS, SEEKS GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION

Tension continues to mount in Umuezerokam community, Umuoma Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, as residents intensify protests over what they describe as persistent unlawful trespass and illegal land grabbing on their ancestral farmlands.

The crisis centers around farmlands known as Ama-Okwu and Okpo Uvume, which the community says have been in their peaceful possession from time immemorial and remain one of the last sources of livelihood for their people.

A delegation of community leaders, led by prominent figures including Chief Kennedy Anosike, Elder U.K Amadi, and the Youth Chairman, Ifeanyi Amadi, alongside other stakeholders, had earlier visited the Imo State Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning to formally present their complaints.

During the meeting, the Honourable Commissioner reassured the delegation that the administration of Hope Uzodimma is not interested in land grabbing and has no intention of unlawfully acquiring lands belonging to Umuezerokam people. To demonstrate the government’s commitment to fairness, the Commissioner directed the Director of Town Planning and his team to visit the disputed area and establish the correct boundaries in line with the approved layout plan.

Following the visit, government officials reportedly confirmed that there had been encroachment on Umuezerokam land by individuals falsely claiming to be acting on behalf of the state government. Despite this finding and the clear demarcation of boundaries, the alleged land grabbers have continued to trespass on the land, disregarding both government directives and due process.

The situation has been further complicated by reports of harassment and intimidation. Community sources revealed that on January 16, 2026, some individuals claiming to be government agents invaded the farmlands and arrested local farmers, including Mr. Njoku Chibuzor, Mr. Paul Kamalu, and another resident, for simply working on their own land. The individuals were taken to the Scorpion Squad at the Imo State Police Command Headquarters, where they were detained and later released on bail without any justifiable reason.

According to the community, those responsible for the arrests claimed they were acting on the instructions of one Barrister Gas Amadi from Okolochi village, raising serious concerns about the legitimacy of their actions.

Leaders of Umuezerokam have strongly maintained that while the Imo State Government previously acquired land at Okwu village—now known as the Fulfillment Layout—no portion of Umuezerokam land was ever included in that acquisition. They insist that there has never been any formal notice, engagement, or compensation process involving their land, adding that official records at the Ministry clearly support their claims.

The community also highlighted its long-standing cooperation with government development efforts, noting that Umuezerokam has willingly released land for several major projects, including Reclamation Layout, parts of the Avu Resettlement Layout, Alaoma Layout, Rescue Layout, and Shared Prosperity Layout.

“We are not against government acquisition of land,” a community leader stated. “Our history shows that we have supported development. But what we strongly oppose is unlawful trespass and illegal land grabbing carried out without due process.”

Citing provisions of the Land Use Act, the community emphasized that while the government has the authority to acquire land for overriding public interest, such actions must follow lawful procedures, including proper notification to landowners. They warned that any attempt to forcibly take over their remaining farmlands would further impoverish many youths, increase unemployment, and heighten insecurity in the area.

Describing themselves as peace-loving and law-abiding, the people of Umuezerokam commended the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma for its efforts in infrastructure development and the protection of lives and property across the state. However, they appealed to the Governor to urgently intervene by calling those responsible for the alleged trespass to order and putting an end to the ongoing harassment and encroachment.

“We have always supported the government and will continue to do so,” the leaders emphasized. “But we appeal to His Excellency to protect us and ensure that those using the good name of the government to perpetrate illegality are stopped.”

As protests continue, the message from Umuezerokam remains clear and unwavering: their ancestral land is not up for unlawful acquisition. For the community, the struggle goes beyond land—it is a fight to preserve their heritage, protect their livelihoods, and secure their future.

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