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Tsunami Hits Aboh Mbaise PDP As Princewill Amuchie Defects To APC With Key Stakeholders In Uvuru Ward

By Onyekachi Eze

In a show of political realignment, no fewer than 300 prominent members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Uvuru Wards 1 and 2 in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The mass defection, described by observers and pundits as a major blow to the PDP, was led by the member representing Aboh Mbaise in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie.

The event, held on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at the residence of the Executive Chairman of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Barr. Iheukwumere Alaribe, drew a large gathering of party faithful and stakeholders.

In his welcome address, the host, Barr. Iheukwumere Alaribe, expressed delight at the development, describing it as a long-anticipated political alignment.

“I am pleased that today, Hon. Princewill Amuchie has voluntarily joined the APC. The party continues to grow, and with his presence, we stand to gain more as a people,” he said.

Alaribe further noted that since he announced his defection from the PDP to the APC at the StateAssembly, there has been widespread jubilation across Aboh Mbaise, particularly in Uvuru.

He emphasized the significance of aligning with credible and influential stakeholders.

The APC Chairman in the LGA, Sir Tony Awusaku, welcomed the new entrants and assured them of cooperation and inclusiveness. He described the symbolic presentation of the party’s broom to Amuchie and his supporters as both significant and gratifying, praising the lawmaker as a man of exceptional capacity.

Addressing his constituents, Hon. Amuchie described his decision to leave the PDP for the APC as the best of his political career.

Hon. Amuchie described the occasion as historic, noting that although he hails from Uvuru Ward 2, both wards have always functioned in unity. He emphasized that his defection was a collective decision, backed by loyal supporters from both wards.

Reflecting on his political journey, Amuchie recalled his previous unsuccessful attempts at securing a seat in the State Assembly before eventually winning on his third attempt. He pledged to continue delivering quality representation to his constituents.

“Today, I have officially joined the APC because of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s demonstrated love for the people of Uvuru, especially Ward 2. With a House member, an LGA Chairman, and a Councillor from our area, this is the time to reciprocate that support. I will continue to align with the governor’s vision,” he said.

He also commended the developmental strides of the current administration, citing improvements in road infrastructure and the “Light Up Imo” initiative. According to him, parts of the State, including New Owerri, have recently enjoyed uninterrupted power supply through the Orashi electricity project.

“Very soon, generators will become a thing of the past in Imo State,” he added.

Hon. Clinton Amadi, member representing Owerri Municipal State Constituency, who attended the event, described Amuchie’s performance in the Assembly as outstanding. He urged constituents to continue supporting his vision for people-oriented representation.

Also speaking, Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu prayed for sustained unity, growth, and progress among APC members in Aboh Mbaise.

Hon. Amuchie was accompanied by fellow lawmakers, including Hon. Clinton Amadi and Hon. Osuoha Uzoma Francis, representing Owerri Municipal and Ohaji/Egbema constituencies, respectively.

Key stakeholders who defected alongside Hon. Amuchie include:

1. Dr. Silas Nwamadi – Founding Chairman, PDP Aboh Mbaise; former Sole Administrator, Aboh Mbaise; former Development Centre Coordinator, Oke Ovoro

2. Barr. Shadrach Anyalewechi – Former Secretary, Aboh Mbaise LGA Council

3. Hon. Dennis Adikwuru – Former Secretary/Director, Imo State Pools Gaming Board

4. Chief Richard Adiele – Former PDP Secretary, Uvuru Ward 2; Campaign Director

5. Hon. Chris Nwaogu – Former Councillor, Uvuru Ward 2

6. Hon. Chidiebere Onwubiko – Former Councillor, Uvuru Ward 2

7. Sir Peter Clever Nwaiwu – Former PDP Financial Secretary, Aboh Mbaise

8. Hon. OGB Ekperi

9. Nze Leonard Ogujiuba – Former PDP Ward 2 Chairman

10. Mr. Ugochukwu Okwulehie

11. All PDP Ward Executives, Uvuru Ward 2

12. All PDP Ward Executives, Uvuru Ward 1

13. All Legislative Aides, among others too numerous to mention.

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