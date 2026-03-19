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Imo Assembly Committee Applauds AgriFutures Farm Over Large-Scale Livestock Production, Job Creation

..Urges Adherence to Healthy, Eco-Friendly Practices

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly Standing Committee on Environment has commended the management of AgriFutures Farm, formerly known as E-Pack Farm, for its large-scale livestock operations and contributions to job creation in the State.

The farm, located along the Avu–Obosima Road in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, received the commendation following an on-the-spot inspection carried out by members of the committee on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Speaking during the visit, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie, revealed that the inspection was prompted by a petition alleging environmental pollution.

However, after touring the facility, he noted that the farm is well-organized, with only minor improvements needed in waste management.

“We came here based on a petition, but from what we have seen, the farm is well-coordinated. What is required is proper evacuation of waste products,” Ikpamezie stated.

He further praised the farm owner for the vision behind the establishment, noting the significant financial investment involved and its role in employing many Imo indigenes.

“I must say that the person who owns this farm means well for Ndi Imo. People are gainfully employed here, thereby reducing unemployment in the State,” he added.

The Committee Chairman also advised the management to prioritize workers’ safety by providing appropriate protective gear and maintaining high sanitation standards.

He emphasized that with improved focus on operational efficiency, the farm stands to boost its productivity and patronage.

Ikpamezie also assured that the House Committee would continue its periodic oversight functions.

In his remarks, Hon. Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie joined in commending the farm’s management, urging them to sustain the vision behind its establishment and continue to serve the people effectively.

He expressed satisfaction with their performance while encouraging even greater achievements.

Other lawmakers present during the visit, including Hon. Bernard Ozoemenam, Hon. Clinton Amadi, Hon. Sam Osuji, and Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, also stressed the importance of maintaining strict hygiene standards to ensure that the farm’s operations do not negatively impact the health of nearby residents.

Responding to questions from journalists, the farm’s General Manager, Sir Chiduziem Uneze, expressed appreciation to the Ikpamezie-led committee for the inspection visit.

He disclosed that the farm primarily engages in poultry production, with a capacity of over 150,000 birds, including a brooding capacity of about 30,000.

He added that a piggery unit was incorporated into the farm in September 2025.

According to Uneze, the farm, established in 2016, produces over 2,000 crates of eggs daily and employs up to 100 staff members.

Providing further details, he stated that the piggery section currently houses over 30 piglets, 15 growers, and nine sows, with plans underway to introduce sheep and goat breeding in the near future.

Uneze also emphasized the farm’s commitment to capacity building, noting that Staff are regularly trained and retrained to maintain high operational standards and position the farm as a leader in livestock production across Imo State and the South-East region.

Addressing concerns about pollution, he explained: “A poultry farm is like a hospital; no matter how clean it is, there will always be some odor. However, we are implementing all necessary measures to maintain proper sanitation. We are law-abiding and grateful for this visit, as it has provided firsthand information rather than hearsay. AgriFutures Farm remains a leading poultry farm in Imo State, and we are committed to serving the public.”

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