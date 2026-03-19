Onyenucheya receives vote of implicit confidence of Mbaitoli ADC apex leadership

Overwhelmed by Barr. Julius Onyenucheya’s sterling leadership qualities, transparency and patriotism in driving politics and its activities, the critical stakeholders of All Democratic Congress, ADC Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State chapter has unanimously passed vote of implicit confidence in him as the political party’s Council area apex leader.

The critical stakeholders disclosed this last Wednesday when they paid courtesy cum solidarity visits to Prof. James Okoroma,Imo State Chairman of ADC at the political party’s State Secretariat,New Owerri.

Addressing the party’s State executives and the critical stakeholders Onyenucheya clearly and transparently gave account of the political party’s funds recently entrusted in his care, thus absolved himself of any allegation concerning misapplication of the funds.

Spontaneously, the critical stakeholders in one accord, considering Onyenucheya’s political relevance and experiences, gave him an overwhelming and thunderous vote of implicit confidence and trust as the political party’s apex leader in Mbaitoli LGA.