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OVER 20,000 EXERCISE BOOKS DISTRIBUTED TO CELEBRATE LATE NNANNA UKEGBU.

As part of post-burial activities to celebrate the legacies of Late Dr Basil Nnanna Ukegbu in the education sector, the National Burial Committee has distributed over 20,000 customised exercise books to all public primary schools in Ngor-Okpala. The exercise which took place on Thursday at Nnanna Ukegbu moselium Centre Amafor Imerienwe Ngor Okpala LGA attracted all the headteachers of public primary schools in Ngor Okpala, members of the Ukegbu family, top members of the national Burial Committee and other prominent sons of Ngor-Okpala.

Speaking during the outreach, the chairman of the National Burial Committee, Barr George Ekenwoko explained that the initiative was part of the post Burial activities to celebrate the glowing legacies of late Dr Basil Nnanna Ukegbu who he described as an iconic elderstatesman, educationist par excellence and a respected nationalist.

“Late Dr Basil Nnanna Ukegbu was the man who brought education to his people. He was not just a politician but a man who loves teaching. At 29, he established a college in his hometown. Dr Nnanna Ukegbu was a man who lived among his people despite his education and connections. “

According to him, society will continue to remember his imprints and lagacies, especially in the education sector.

Barr Ekenwoko said the committee was motivated to invest in education as a way of celebrating the idles and visions of this respected elderstatesman.

He explained that the Committee’s mission is to encourage children to stay in school, stressing that every child deserves access to basic education as envisioned by late Dr Nnanna Ukegbu.

In his remarks, the chairman of the landmark committee for late Dr Nnanna, High Chief Val Okere expressed happiness for the large turnout of teachers in Ngor-Okpala, noting that such enthusiasm is quite commendable. He applauded the education secretary Ugoeze Maria Anele for her leadership dexterity and commitment.

Chief Okere said that the Committee will distribute over 20,000 copies of customised exercise books to all public primary schools in Ngor. He charged the headteachers to ensure that the books reach every primary school pupil in Ngor Okpala.

The former Executive chairman of Ngor Okpala and vice chairman of the National Burial Committee, Chief Emma Nworgu applauded the teachers for coming out in their numbers for the distribution exercise, he urged them to continue to stand in the gap as critical and relevant stakeholders in the society.

Speaking on behalf of headteachers of public primary schools in Ngor Okpala, the Executive Secretary, Ugoeze Maria Anele, thanked the Burial Committee of late Dr Nnanna Ukegbu for such initiative especially by remembering public primary schools. She further encouraged the committee not to relent in keeping the legacy of late Dr Nnanna Ukegbu alive, especially through investment in education. She described the exercise as a laudable initiative and prayed for the continued peaceful repose of his gentle soul.

In his appreciation remark, the Chairman of NUT Ngor-Okpala chapter, Mr Veginus Eke ,on behalf of the teachers, expressed happiness for the outreach and urged the committee to continue to remember the teachers.

Highlight of the programme was distribution of over 20,000 exercise books and transport logistics to all headteachers in Ngor-Okpala.

The programme was covered by BoldMedia



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