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IMO SWAN CONDOLES MEMBER KENNETH AJUZIE

–As mother is laid to rest.

As arrangements are on top gear to commit the remains of Mrs. Comfort Ajuzie( nee Nwagbaraocha) to mother earth, come 17/4/26, members of the State Chapter of Sportswriters(Imo SWAN) have been commiserating with their member Comrade Kenneth Ajuzie.

In a release to their bereaved member, the Sports Writers SWAN), Imo State Chapter, expressed deep sorrow over the news of the demise of Comrade Kenneth Ajuzie’s mother.

Mrs. Ajuzie, it would be recalled passed on at the age of 70. She hailed from Umuchudo Umuodu Village, Owerri Municipal, Imo State, and was married to Mr. Ufomba Ajuzie of Umuagwada Umuaro Village, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Body noted that until her death, the deceased was a dedicated healthcare worker in Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America, where she rendered years of selfless service to humanity.

The Sportswriters who spoke through their State Chairman, Comrade Cosmos Chukwuemeka and Secretary Comrade Tunde Liadi, expressed profound grief over the loss, describing Mrs. Ajuzie as a woman of strength, compassion, and dignity whose impact was felt both within and outside her immediate family.

They assured Kenneth Ajuzie of the Association’s unwavering support during this difficult period, noting that Imo SWAN stands firmly with him in prayers, solidarity, and brotherhood.

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