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EWAMAC Moves to Restore City’s Lost Glory

***Asks for Two Weeks to Reclaim a Cleaner Capital City

A city once crowned in cleanliness now gasps beneath the weight of neglect; streets that sang with order now whisper tales of scattered refuse, while the wind carries not pride, but the burden of decay. Yet, amid this unsettling drift, a renewed promise rises from the ashes of disorder, offering hope to anxious residents longing for restoration.

Despite the uncontrolled littering of waste across the capital city and its environs; an eyesore many residents have blamed on the waste evacuation agency, the Eastern Waste Management Cooperation (EWAMAC) has stepped forward with reassurance and a clear plan of action. Speaking in a recent interview, the Head of Operations, Nnamdi Gogo Okwuosa, acknowledged the challenges but firmly assured the public that the agency is committed to reversing the trend.

Okwuosa stated, “We are fully resolved to ensure that the capital city returns to its former glory as the cleanest city in the country. We are deploying every necessary manpower, machinery, and resource to evacuate the already littered waste and commence fumigation to guarantee a healthy environment within the next two weeks.” His confidence reflects a renewed sense of urgency and responsibility within the agency’s leadership.

Highlighting the root causes of the recent breakdown, the American-trained technocrat explained that the disruption in operations stemmed from deep-seated administrative lapses and mismanagement. “There were serious issues; non-procurement of mandatory equipment, lack of maintenance, and non-payment of salaries which led to strikes. These failures necessitated the recent change in leadership that brought us in,” he disclosed, noting that the new management is aggressively pursuing a comprehensive restructuring plan.

While appealing for patience, Okwuosa emphasized the scale of the inherited challenges, revealing that the Cooperation currently operates with only one functional waste disposal truck. “We appeal to residents and the government to give us a little time to fix these inherited problems and lay a formidable foundation that will ensure efficient and timely waste evacuation,” he said, expressing optimism that the ongoing reforms will soon restore sanity, cleanliness, and public confidence across the city.

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