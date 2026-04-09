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Imo Assembly Urges Uzodimma To Rehabilitate All Major Roads In Ohaji/Egbema LGA, As Hon. Buguma Leads Motion, Cites Socio-Economic Relevance

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly has called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to urgently embark on the rehabilitation of all major roads in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, citing their critical importance to the socio-economic development of the State.

This resolution followed a motion moved on the floor of the House on Thursday, April 9, 2026, by the member representing Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency, Hon. Dr. Uzoma Francis Osuoha (Eze Buguma) who decried the deplorable condition of key road networks in the area.

According to him, the following roads in Ohaji/Egbema local government Area are in dire need of government attention. They include: Obinze/Umuokanne/Ilile/Mgbuishi/Umuapu road, Umuagwo/Umuekeme/Etioha road, Amnesty Junction/Etekwuru/Location Junction/Abaezi road and Opouma/Location Junction Road.

Hon Osuoha pointed out that the current state of the roads has significantly hindered economic activities, worsened transportation challenges, and negatively affected the livelihoods of residents.

While presenting the motion, Hon. Buguma emphasized that Ohaji/Egbema is a strategic economic hub in Imo State, particularly due to its rich oil and gas deposits, as well as its contributions to agriculture and commerce. He noted that despite its economic relevance, the area has continued to suffer neglect in terms of infrastructure, especially road development.

Regrettably, Osuoha blamed past administrations for the abandonment, adding that the Uzodimma’s regime has been up and doing on human, economic and infrastructure developments.

Regardless, he was hopeful that Uzodimma being a listening governor would hearken to their request on total rehabilitation of the aforementioned roads.

“The poor condition of roads in Ohaji/Egbema has not only increased the cost of transportation but has also discouraged investment and slowed down economic growth in the area.”

“There is an urgent need for government intervention to alleviate the suffering of our people and boost economic productivity,” he stated.

The lawmaker further highlighted that several communities within the LGA are virtually cut off during the rainy season due to impassable roads, leading to difficulties in accessing markets, healthcare services, and educational institutions.

However, the Ohaji/Egbema member commended the administration of Uzodimma in Imo State, especially toward the rehabilitation, and reconstruction of quality roads across the State, namely; the Owerri/Okigwe road, Owerri/Mbaise/Obowo road, Owerri/Orlu road, Orlu/Mgbee road and many internal roads in the State Capital.

Furthermore, he appreciated Uzodimma for the Owerri/Port Harcourt road and other roads in rural communities across the 27 Local Government Area in Imo.

Part of the motion reads, “Observing that the poor and dilapidated state of roads in Ohaji/Egbema LGA have made it impossible for residents and patients to access and patronize the New General Hospital, the Ohaji Chapter of the Imo State High Court, Nigerian Army Settlement Estate and other thriving cottage industries in the State.

“Worried that if these mentioned roads are not immediately rehabilitated, the people of Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area will continue to suffer, as residents, including natives, who are predominantly farmers, traders, teachers, and students, etc, would have no access to their farmlands, shops and schools, which may likely make the Local Government Area to continue to suffer growth and development, economically, socially and politically.”

Similarly, among the roads listed was a route that leads to the Orashi power plant.

The legislators who contributed to the debate expressed unanimous support for the motion, describing it as timely and necessary.

They stressed that improving road infrastructure in Ohaji/Egbema would enhance connectivity, promote trade, and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

In its resolution, the House urged Governor Uzodimma to urgently come to the rescue of the above mentioned roads in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, and to direct the Ministry of Works, to take immediate actions to rehabilitate them.

The motion was co-sponsored by the following Honorable members; Bernard Ozoemelam, Dominic Ezerioha, Francis Agabige, Henry Agbasonu, Kanayo Onyemaechi, James Esile, Kingsley Ozurumba, Ikenna Ihezuo, Kennedy Ibeh, Chisom Ojukwu, Gilbert Nwosu, and Kelechi Ofurum.

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