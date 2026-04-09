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BIG CATCH FOR IMO ADC AS FORMER GUBER CANDIDATE, UCHE BEN ODUNZEH TO JOIN PARTY

By Onyekachi Eze

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo State has recorded a major political boost as former governorship candidate, Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh, concludes plans to formally join the party.

Sources close to the bigwig say revealed that Odunzeh, a respected political figure and grassroots mobilizer, is set to declare his allegiance to the ADC in the coming days.

A move widely described as a significant gain for the party ahead of the 2027 electoral contests.

Odunzeh, who previously contested for the governorship in 2023 under the NNPP platform, is known for his strong support base across various local government areas in Imo State, and in his Orlu LGA and zone.

His decision to switch to the ADC is believed to be driven by his desire to align with a party that reflects his political ideology and vision for inclusive governance.

Speaking on the development, a senior ADC official in the state, who preferred anonymity, described Odunzeh’s planned defection as a “big catch” that would strengthen the party’s structure and electoral prospects.

“Uche Ben Odunzeh brings experience, credibility, and a large following. His entrance into the ADC will further energize our members and position the party as a formidable force in Imo politics,” the source said.

Political analysts have also noted that Odunzeh’s move could trigger a wave of defections, as supporters and loyalists may follow suit, thereby reshaping the political landscape in the State.

While he is yet to make an official public statement, preparations are reportedly underway for a formal reception ceremony expected to attract key stakeholders and party leaders from within and outside the State.

The ADC has been steadily gaining attraction in Imo, positioning itself as an alternative platform for politicians seeking a shift from the dominant parties.

More details are expected to emerge as the official defection date draws closer.

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