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2027 Elections:

“Action Peoples Party Poised For Welfare Of Ndi Imo,” Says Ernest Njesi

By Onyekachi Eze

Ahead of next year’s general elections, the Action Peoples Party (APP), Imo State chapter, has reiterated its commitment to the overall interests of the people of Imo State.

The assurance was given by the APP State Chairman, Hon. Ernest Njesi, during a maiden media parley with journalists on Friday, March 27, 2026, at the party’s office along MCC Road, Owerri.

He noted that, in line with the APP’s mission and vision, the party is more than prepared to field candidates for the upcoming elections.

In addition, Njesi disclosed that the party’s resolve to ensure that men and women of proven integrity emerge for all elective positions remains unshaken, despite alleged propaganda concerning the party’s status.

He raised hope among party members and Imo residents, stating that by 2027, the performance of elected officials including the governor, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and State lawmakers would determine their chances of securing a second term.

According to Njesi, “Our goal is to win these seats and give Ndi Imo better governance and representation across the board. As one of the oldest political parties, with the slogan ‘Oge eruola,’ we believe it is time to deliver democratic leadership in Imo State.”

In a note of recognition, Njesi acknowledged the leader of The Mazi Organization, Mazi Chima Amadi, describing him as a credible figure capable of repositioning Imo State for good.

Similarly, he recognized incumbent National Assembly members, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere (Ideato Nation) and Hon. Matthew Nwogu (Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala), describing them as valuable assets to the APP who would further enhance effective representation in the coming years.

“The people have suffered untold hardship in this country and in Imo State, but the APP is here to get things right. We are going to present quality candidates to right all wrongs,” Njesi said.

The Imo APP leadership also called for stronger media partnership, emphasizing that the party’s transformative vision can only reach grassroots communities through the efforts of journalists.

Against this backdrop, Njesi urged media practitioners to adhere strictly to professional ethics and avoid the spread of false reports.

Confirming the party’s presence across the 27 local government areas in Imo State, he expressed satisfaction with its growth and added that electronic registration of members is ongoing pending the closure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) registration window.

He further disclosed that in the coming weeks, the party will conduct LGA and State congresses to elect its executives.

Reacting to the alleged deregistration of the APP, the Chairman dismissed the claim, stating that a political party listed on the INEC portal with a functional State office cannot be arbitrarily deregistered.

He described the report as a rumor, adding, “We have overzealous individuals who have positioned themselves as detractors. APP is among the political parties that will contest in 2027. For someone like me, I cannot accept the chairmanship of a party that is not registered. So, APP remains intact.”

In his contribution, the Publicity Secretary, Cajetan Duke, noted that the APP accords journalists due respect, recognizing their critical role in information dissemination.

He further stated that voter apathy often stems from inadequate media enlightenment, which is one of the reasons the party engages actively with the media.

“Our minds are made up to produce new leadership in Imo, and that will be achieved with the support of the media,” he said.

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