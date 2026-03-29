Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Imo State CAN Elects Bishop Chikwe As Chairman

The Imo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has elected the Auxiliary Bishop of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, as its new Chairman.

In his remarks to journalists shortly after the election on Friday, March 27, Bishop Chikwe pledged to steer the association back to its core mission of fostering unity among Christians and promoting justice in society.

“We must be the salt of the nation and return to the objectives of the association. We must be the voice for the voiceless, protect human rights, and uphold the sanctity of human dignity.

“As a Christian organisation, we must serve as the moral conscience of society and reflect the light of Christ in Imo State,” he said.

Chikwe’s emergence however has doused all tensions surrounding the Imo State CAN, and he is to Chair the Association for a single duration of five years.

About The Author