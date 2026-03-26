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Imo Assembly Rallies Behind Governor Uzodimma to Revive Moribund State-Owned Companies, Agencies

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly has authorized the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to recover and revitalize all state-owned companies and agencies to enhance job creation and boost economic potential.

The resolution followed a motion driven by the State’s renewed commitment to reposition dormant facilities across its 27 Local Government Areas.

The motion was presented during the plenary session on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, by the Deputy Speaker and member representing Nwangele StateConstituency, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

Presenting the motion, Iwuanyanwu noted that Imo State possesses numerous government-owned companies and agencies with vast potential to drive economic growth, generate employment, and improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.

He, however, lamented that many of these establishments, including Standard Shoe Industry Ltd., Owerri; Imo Modern Poultry, Avutu; Imo Rubber Estates Ltd., Emeabiam; Integrated Aluminum Products Ltd., Owerri; and Camargo Farms, Owerri North, have become moribund.

According to him, this has resulted in significant revenue losses, brain drain, and rising unemployment, particularly among youths.

The Deputy Speaker expressed concern that the continued neglect of these entities undermines the State’s development and worsens socio-economic challenges, stressing the urgent need for their revival.

He further stated that the motion is crucial to the economic survival of the State, noting that some of the industries predate many current residents. He added that reactivating them would stimulate commercial activities across Imo State.

Iwuanyanwu also blamed past administrations for the decline of these companies, citing lack of vision and productivity. He maintained that Governor Uzodimma has made notable efforts in developing the State and emphasized that positioning Imo as an industrial hub in the South-East is achievable.

Additionally, he informed the House that some of the affected companies have lost accreditation and are no longer registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). He called for investigations into funds previously allocated to these entities.

In his contribution, Hon. Okechukwu Udeze (Ideato North) described the motion as thoughtful, noting that revitalizing the companies would complement ongoing development projects. He added that while infrastructure development remains important, industrial revival is equally critical.

Hon. Uzoma Francis Osuoha (Ohaji/Egbema) commended the Deputy Speaker for the comprehensive motion, observing that many graduates leave the State due to limited job opportunities.

Hon. Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe) applauded the governor’s efforts in security, empowerment, and infrastructure, recalling his earlier motion on the Ezinnachi Ceramic Industry and emphasizing the role of industrial revival in harnessing youth potential.

Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West) expressed confidence in the governor’s leadership and supported the motion. He also suggested probing past officials who may have mismanaged or appropriated company assets.

Similarly, Hon. Sam Osuji (Isiala Mbano) praised the governor’s commitment to the people and stressed the need to include the Nsu Ceramic Industry in the revitalization plan.

Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie (Mbaitoli) described the motion as vital for job creation, citing the Standard Shoe Industry as an example of a facility that could reposition Imo competitively if restored.

Hon. Kelechi Ofurum (Owerri North) highlighted the importance of the Acharaugo Farm in Emekuku, suggesting that public-private partnerships could enhance its productivity.

Hon. Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwerre) noted that the initiative goes beyond administrative action, describing it as a long-term investment in the State’s economic future.

Other lawmakers, including Hon. Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Hon. Johnleoba Iheoha (Ikeduru), Hon. Uche Agabige (Orsu), and Hon. Johnson Iheonukara Duru, also supported the motion, commending the Deputy Speaker for its significance.

Following deliberations, the House resolved to urge Governor Uzodimma to conduct a comprehensive review of all moribund State-owned companies and agencies.

Lawmakers further called for the development and implementation of a strategic revitalization plan to restore functionality, ensure profitability, recover assets, and reposition these entities for sustainable economic growth.

They also emphasized prioritizing job creation for Imo youths through the revitalization process.

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