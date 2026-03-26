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Imo Assembly Passes Law Establishing Heartland Specialist Hospital

..Repeals 2018 ISSH Law

…Majority Leader Onyemaechi: “HSH Law Will Improve Healthcare Delivery”

By Onyekachi Eze

In line with the vision of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration, the Imo State House of Assembly has passed a new law aimed at improving healthcare delivery for residents of the State and beyond.

The law repeals the Imo State Specialist Hospital Law No. 3 of 2018 and establishes the Heartland Specialist Hospital, along with provisions for related matters.

The bill was presented by the Majority Leader and member representing Owerri West State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, during plenary on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Leading the debate, Onyemaechi recalled that in 2025, the 10th House passed the Hospitals Management Corporation Law, which provided a legal framework for public-private partnerships in the management of healthcare facilities across the State.

He explained that, following that development, it became necessary to repeal the 2018 law to pave the way for a more comprehensive legal framework under the newly enacted Heartland Specialist Hospital Law.

According to him, retaining both laws would amount to duplication, especially as the new legislation adequately addresses modern healthcare operations and management.

Highlighting key provisions of the law, Onyemaechi noted that the Heartland Specialist Hospital framework allows for structured partnerships and the establishment of a governing board with clearly defined functions.

He further disclosed that over 55 health centres are currently operational across Imo’s autonomous communities under the State’s health insurance scheme.

Commending Governor Uzodimma, the Majority Leader praised his commitment to improving healthcare, noting that ongoing reconstruction work at the Umuguma Specialist Hospital would position Imo as a major medical hub in Africa.

He added that the state-of-the-art facilities being developed would significantly improve access to quality healthcare.

“The ongoing health sector reforms in Imo State will enhance healthcare delivery. This law is designed to streamline the system and promote partnerships for efficient service delivery,” Onyemaechi said.

Contributing to the debate, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, supported the repeal of the 2018 law, stating that the new legislation would strengthen the operations of the Heartland Hospitals Management Corporation in line with global best practices.

Iwuanyanwu expressed optimism that with ongoing improvements in infrastructure, education, civil service, and human capital development, Imo State would gain greater recognition globally.

Also speaking in support of the bill, Hon. Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwerre) and Hon. Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte Mbaise) commended both the executive and legislative arms for their commitment to impactful governance.

They noted that the new law would help reduce the need for overseas medical trips.

The law provides for the appointment of a Chief Medical Director by the Heartland Hospitals Management Corporation. The appointee must be a qualified consultant, registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for at least 12 years, and must have a minimum of five years experience as a fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria or its equivalent.

The Chief Medical Director will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the hospital and will report to the governing board.

Following its consideration at the committee stage and third reading, the House passed the bill into law. It now awaits the governor’s assent.

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