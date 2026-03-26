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GOVERNMENT IS NOT OWING ANY PENSIONER OR WORKER–Declan Emelumba.

The Imo State government says it is not owing any Pensioner or worker.

The Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba made this declaration in a Press Release in Owerri while reacting to the action of some individuals who impersonated Imo Pensioners penultimate Sunday and purported to beseech God to intervene in their plight.

He described the incident as unfortunate and an act of ingratitude by those who participated in that show of shame.

According to Hon Emelumba, if anything, Governor Hope Uzodinma deserved commendation for beginning to clear the payment of gratuities which had been stopped for close to 20 years instead the impersonators decided to play out a script given them by enemies of the State.

In his words, “for over 20 years, we had Governors who never paid any kind of gratuities, yet they never castigated them. But here is a Governor who willingly decided to pay, and maybe has not paid everybody, you deride him with insults and ingratitude.

The Information Commissioner was happy the authentic Union of Pensioners had dismissed the act as a charade adding that Uzodinma-led administration was alive to it’s responsibilities and would never abandon the Pensioners.

He insisted that since Governor Uzodinma came on board payment of gratuities and pension had been regular adding that no civil servant or Pensioner is owed a dime in the State. He added that instead the Governor undertook to pay gratuities in batches in view of the huge amount involved including payment of the highest minimum wage of #104,000 in Nigeria.

Emelumba assured that Uzodinma would not relent in his obligation to the State work force as well as her services to citizens including their welfare packages such as the recently introduced health insurance schemes.

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