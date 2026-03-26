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ANNOUNCING THE DEATH OF A COLOSSUS, FIFA SAIN ZUBIARU .

The National Executive Committee Of The Nigeria Football Referees’ Association (NFRA), Regrets To Announce The Death Of Its President, Hon. Alhaji Sani Zubairu (FIFA Rtd), Who Passed On Early This Morning At The National Hospital Abuja.

A Statement From The NFRA, Signed By The Deputy President, Sir. Kelechi Mejuobi States That The Association Is Deeply Pained Over his Demise, Especially Now his Wealth of Experience And Services To The Referees’ Body And Football Family In Nigeria And The World At Large Is Passionately Needed.

The Deputy President Described Alhaji Sani Zubairu As A Quintessential Leader, Mentor and Service Oriented Professional That Related Well With All And Sundry That Crossed His Paths.

Sir. Kelechi Added That Late Hon Zubairu Will Be Remembered Greatly For Fostering Unity, Cohesion and Progressive Footprints On The Sands of Time Within The Period He Held Positions In The Top Echelon Of NFRA and Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, As Head Of Refereeing Unit/Secretary, NFF Referees Committee.

His Remains Will Be Buried Today According To Islamic Order In Bauchi, Bauchi State.

May The Almighty Allah Grant his Soul Eternally In His Bosom.

E-Signed,

CHUKWUDI EJIMOFOR NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY (NPS) NIGERIA FOOTBALL REFEREES’ ASSOCIATION (NFRA).

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