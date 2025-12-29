Ex Heartland FC Playmaker, Sam Anozie Buries Mum in Owerri
Late Princess Angelina Nkemneme Anozie Onyeagocha, (Nee Nkwazema) of mother of former Heartland player and ex international footballer, Sam Anozie will be buried in Owerri on Tuesday, 30th December, 2025.
According to details obtained by the newspaper, she will be buried in Owerri after church service.
Sam Anozie from Owerri Nchi Ise, Owerri Municipal Council played for Heartland FC Owerri as well as the national team before retirement.
About The Author
You may also like
-
IMO SWAN PARTNERS HER MEMBER IN AN OWERRI TRADE FAIR.
-
Kun Khalifat host Insurance in Owerri
-
More Troubles For Heartland FC, As FIFA Slaps Transfer Ban on Team Over Unpaid Debts
-
Akuatuegwu’s Political Journey Since 1993: A Reflection of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Political History
-
Imo Fa Begins Preparations For 2025 State Football League, Inform Teams