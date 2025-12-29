Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Ex Heartland FC Playmaker, Sam Anozie Buries Mum in Owerri

Late Princess Angelina Nkemneme Anozie Onyeagocha, (Nee Nkwazema) of mother of former Heartland player and ex international footballer, Sam Anozie will be buried in Owerri on Tuesday, 30th December, 2025.

According to details obtained by the newspaper, she will be buried in Owerri after church service.

Sam Anozie from Owerri Nchi Ise, Owerri Municipal Council played for Heartland FC Owerri as well as the national team before retirement.

