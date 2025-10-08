More Troubles For Heartland FC, As FIFA Slaps Transfer Ban on Team Over Unpaid Debts

The tales of woes bedevilling Imo State owned

Heartland FC of Owerri, has continued to increase with the world FIFA governing body handing a transfer ban to the team.

The world football governing body, FIFA, sanctioned the team over unfulfilled financial obligations.

Trumpeta learnt that Heartland FC is indebted to former Ivorian midfielder, N’goran Roland Adjoumani Koffi and failed to comply with earlier ruling by the World body.

In a letter dated October 3, 2025, FIFA confirmed that Heartland failed to comply with an earlier ruling (Ref. no. FPSD-19817) ordering the club to pay the player his outstanding entitlements.

The decision followed a protracted contractual dispute that had dragged on for months despite several reminders and deadlines.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee consequently imposed an immediate ban preventing Heartland from registering new players both nationally and internationally.

The sanction, signed by Americo Espallargas, FIFA’s Head of Disciplinary, will remain in place until the club clears its debts in full.

According to the letter, if the outstanding payment is not settled promptly, the restriction could last for up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.

FIFA further directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to enforce the sanction domestically, ensuring Heartland cannot register any new players in the Nigerian league system until full compliance is achieved.

“The registration ban will remain active until the amount due is paid and for a maximum duration of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods,” the correspondence emphasized.

This latest development represents a significant setback for the Owerri-based side.

Heartland are currently attempting to rebuild their squad after being relegated from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to the Nigeria National League (NNL) last season.

The ban effectively means Heartland will be unable to reinforce their team ahead of the 2024/2025 NNL season unless they comply with FIFA’s directive.

In addition to the FIFA order, the NFF Players’ Status and Arbitration Committee (PSAC) has also directed Heartland to pay outstanding entitlements to former players Umah Johnson, Esobe Chukwudi, Ugochukwu Leonard, Ezekiel Bassey, and four others.

This sanction underscores FIFA’s renewed commitment to enforcing financial discipline among clubs and protecting players’ rights worldwide.

It also adds to the growing list of Nigerian clubs facing international penalties for contractual breaches involving players and coaches.