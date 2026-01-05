Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Imo Born Philanthropist, Anyiam Okoroha Donates,Commissions Fully Equipped Building Facility To FBMS IMSU .

*As Vice Chancellor Prof Chukwumaeze,Others Express Gratitude

By Amaechi Chidinma

A well known Philanthropist,an Imo Citizen and Legal guru , Barr. Anyiam Adolph Okoroha (Akaraka Gburugburu of Abba clan, Bikku Bikku 111 of Ogwuaga Abba) has donated and commissioned a well equipped and endowed building facility at the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences , FBMS , Imo State University IMSU,Owerri .

The well attended event had the presence the Vice Chancellor Prof.U.U.Chukwumaeze ,SAN , F.Arb took place at the BMS Faculty Arena.

Others present include Barr.Anyiam Adolph Okoroha himself, Prof.Frank Ojiako of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Deans of Schools and Faculties , the student Community in Imo State University Owerri and others.

Speaking on what prompted the positive guesture, Barr. Okoroha expressed deep gratitude and heart full of joy for a mission accomplished describing the commissioning ceremony as a historic moment in the life of Imo State University and in the Educational advancement of Imo State in general, adding that his childhood days was possesed by anunquenchable quest for learning to belong, and have the desire to engage in something structured purposeful and formative in life.

He highlighted that despite the civil war challenge he was determined to return to education for him to excel and contribute meaningfully to the society .

He said “whatever I have achieved in lifehas been made possible by this country, it’s Institutions and it’s people and therefore it is both an honour and duty to reinvest in humanity”

Barr Okoroha noted that the Facility of the Basic Medical Science building is more than just a physical structure , he added that it is a statement of faith in education in science, in the future of health care and the brilliance of Nigerian Youths, pointing out the facility will help to mould generations yet unborn, and contribute to national development.

Barr. Anyim Okoroha maintained a strong legacy that don’t fade away and commended the leadership of Imo State University led by the Vice Chancellor Prof.U.UChukwumaeze SAN and Prof.Frank Ojiako of the Federal University of Technology FUTO ,Engr.Dr V.C Igiri ,Dr Ken Oguh and others for their commitment in making sure his dream become a reality.

Responding to the kind guesture , the Vice Chancellor of Imo state University Owerri , Prof.U.U.Chukwumaeze expressed happiness that the University which he said began as a Secondary school has been given a face lift with types of Bar Okoroha. Prof .Chukwumaeze said on assumption of office he has been longing to get good spirited individuals to assist in the Educational development of the Institution hoping that someday someone like Barr.Anyiam Okoroha will come forward.

In his words” This place was formally a Secondary school , but over the years it has developed to a higher Institution of learning In other Institutions you see buildings donated by elegant business men and I started wondering when shall we have this opportunity .

When I became a Vice Chancellor I told the Director of Works to design architectural plans for some Faculties hoping that someday somebody will step forward to help.

Thanks to Barr.Anyiam Okoroha”.

Prof.Chukwuemaeze SAN also gave kudos to Prof Ojiako who he said was instrumental to the facilitation of the gingantic edifice.

In their respective speeches, Director of Institute for Erosion Studies FUTO, Prof .Frank Ojiako , Prof. John Egwurugwu , Chairman Non Academic Staff Union Comr. Ibeson Joseph , Former Imo State Commissioner for Education Prof . John Cliff Nwadike , Commissioner for Education represented by the member of the Council Dr.Egbuka Blessing and member representing the University Governing Council Comr .John Anoruo expressed appreciation to Okoroha.

