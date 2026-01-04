Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Nnukwu Ihe 2025 Football Tournament:

Imo Philantropist Ugochukwu Okoroafor Thrills Oguta Communities Through Football

….As Oguta Ameshi Community Claim 1-0 Victory At Grand Finale

By Amaechi Chidinma

The atmosphere in Awa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State was electrified on Sunday 28th December 2025 as fans across the 5 centres of the Nnukwu Ihe football Tournament converged to witness a historic football talent hunt geared towards discovering young and promising players with global potentials courtesy of Chief Kingsley Ugochukwu Okoroafor ” Nnukwu Ihe 1 of Oguta ”

The keenly contested competition which took place amidst cheers and Jubilations saw the Oguta Ameshi side emerging victorious against K beach with a 1-0 win, placing K beach and Abiaziem Community in the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The two football heavy weights Oguta Ameshi Team and K beach Team who sailed through the grand finale have become the first teams to qualify at the maiden edition of Nnukwu Ihe football Tournament

Speaking on the essence of the competition the Sponsor Chief Okoroafor highlighted that the competition is a landmark initiative aimed at youth development and community unity, the renowned philanthropist and human capacity developer , maintained that the Nnukwu Ihe football Tournament was officially kicked off in November .

The just concluded tournament has already generated massive excitement among youths, football lovers, and community stakeholders.

Continuing , Chief Okoroafor emphasized that the Tournament is designed to identify raw football talents, provide them with exposure, and create pathways for them to reach national and international platforms.

Chief Okoroafor who congratulated the winners of the competition said the Football Tournament will help bring together young players from different parts of the community, fostering unity, discipline, teamwork, put smiles on the faces of indigenes and also promoting healthy competition which football enthusiasts are expecting .

Indigenes who took turn to speak with our reporters showered praises on their Vissionary son from Abiaziem community Chief Okoroafor for his

initiative , describing it as a timely intervention that will not only engage the youths positively during the festive season but also help curb social vices by channeling energy into sports and personal growth instead of the reverse.

The tounament has ensured that the Community stands united after the thrilling tournament—one that could redefine the future of many young footballers and enkindle the fact that Chief Okoroafor is a lover of youths.

Meanwhile the Nnukwu Ihe football Tournament 2025 which recently took place , has layed a foundation for success and ability to create a shared vission and common understanding among the team players.

Prior to the grand finale Abiaziem community clinched the 3rd position in a field battle against Neonyemaobi

In his New Year Message to the good people of Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state, the sponsor of the tournament , Chief Okoroafor seized the platform to extend his New year message to the people of Oguta Local Government Area , it reads,” Dear Ndi Oguta I warmly greet you as we welcome the New Year with gratitude to Almighty God for His protection, grace, and blessings throughout the past year. Despite the challenges we faced, our resilience, unity, and faith as a people kept us standing strong.

The New Year comes with renewed hope and fresh opportunities to deepen our collective commitment to the progress and development of Oguta communities , I reaffirm my unwavering dedication to positively impact the lives of our people.

As we move forward, I remain committed to empowering our youths and women, promoting education, improving healthcare delivery, supporting economic opportunities, and fostering peace, unity, and inclusive development across Oguta land” Chief Okoroafor concluded..

He also appreciated the players who left their engagements Together, in unity to share a similar vision, he promised to continue to build a stronger, prosperous, and peaceful Oguta , that future generations will be proud of.Chief

Okoroafor wshed the indigenes , a blissful festive season.

